If you were to ask us, memes are an inseparable part of humor today as social media is to the internet. Whether it's your favorite TV show or just something we all can relate to (money, dating, procrastination) - memes are there, ready to crack us up 24/7.

However, there are only a few wellsprings of memes that keep things original and classy. For today's bunch, we have to thank this classic Instagram page with over 1.1 million followers, which shares relatable and diverse memes on pretty much everything. Without further ado, go have some laughs, pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#2

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

27points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asterix and Cleopatra. 1960s

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#4

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

27points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, yeah. And the hour or so before that when you're debating: if I get up and go to the bathroom will it wake me up more than staying in bed with the need to go?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

26points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant! I wish it snowed here so I could do stuff like tgis

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#7

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

24points
POST
MagicalUnicorn
MagicalUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why the hell it's so relatable? :D

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

22points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then ur hungry the whole rest of the day :(

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

22points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who let the dogs out? Who, who, who, who, who?

6
6points
reply
#10

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

22points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My entire alternate personality is hidden in my playlist fr

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

21points
POST
MarcyVinyl
MarcyVinyl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is fun! Took me a while and the right person to realise fun isn’t always about doing things and going places!

3
3points
reply
#12

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

21points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even get how that happens! Also, websites need to let me choose whatever password I want rather than their 14 requirements for the password, including a symbol, a chinese character and one of the spice girls...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

20points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be like that all day, not just in the morning

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#15

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#16

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

19points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a little while to realise that, no, that's not a seal.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

19points
POST
#18

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

19points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My anxiety: Wait for it. Wait for it . . .. Any minute now . . ."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

18points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just burst out laughing in the middle of class 🥲 (it’s math so)

4
4points
reply
#20

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

17points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Het the gang together. We're going to see "The Last Supper".

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#21

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

17points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We should make this acceptable. Like, in Dutch, there’s a word that means: hang around, relax and do nothing, and that is an acceptable plan for your day ✨

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#23

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

16points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unsee juice unsee juice

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

16points
POST
#25

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#26

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#27

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s REAL FROM THE MOVIE? 💀

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like, I can say stuff but ur not listening, so yay

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
#30

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the they’re like: you don’t LOOK depressed

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

15points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So we've all been playing it wrong then?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

14points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2nd photo is me 24/7

0
0points
reply
#33

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

briannalhaynes Report

13points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, Doggie is happy

0
0points
reply
#34

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

13points
POST
#35

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

13points
POST
#36

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

13points
POST
#37

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

13points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HaHa! Now he has found out he might be held accountable for his actions

0
0points
reply
#38

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

13points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also: after 45 minutes you're still trying to appear supportive but you're actually compiling your grocery shopping list in your head.

0
0points
reply
#39

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

12points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll have the Lobster Thermidor. Extra Thermidor.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

11points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you have to hang out with your parent’s friend’s kid:

2
2points
reply
#43

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

9points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those Dam tequila shots do it every time!

0
0points
reply
#44

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

9points
POST
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The look on my face when my partner says "wanna go to the pub for a quick drink?"

0
0points
reply
#45

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

9points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you accidentally hang up on your mum 😬

1
1point
reply
#46

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

8points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had a little extra money at the end of last month, so of course my "check engine" light came on 😭

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

7points
POST
Lukas (he/him, it/its)
Lukas (he/him, it/its)
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got toes, but I don't have any toddler ants... at least, I hope not.

2
2points
reply
#48

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

7points
POST
#49

Classic-Funny-Memes-Jokes

classicalsh**s Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!