Hi! I'm Rafael Jurado, aka Raffiti, a 33-year-old illustrator from Granada, Spain, currently residing in Barcelona. Companies all over the world print my designs, mostly on t-shirts, and I still can't understand why you, dear Bored Panda reader, don't have any in your closet!

Here you have a small sample of my collection of pop culture parodies. My catchphrase "Not funny? Not mine!" defines my work quite well. I hope you like it!

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com

#1

Hands Free

Raffiti
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Good luck, Ralphie. If your nose starts bleeding, it means you’re picking it too much. Or not enough."

0
0points
reply
#2

Uncle Number 1

Raffiti
#3

The Scream Of Pain

Raffiti
#4

Karp Training

Raffiti
#5

0 Of Hearts

Raffiti
#6

Shaving Meme

Raffiti
#7

Incognito King

Raffiti
#8

Platform 9 2/4

Raffiti
#9

Face Your Fears

Raffiti
#10

Upchained Melody

Raffiti
#11

Nanny Abduction

Raffiti
#12

Scary Call

Raffiti
#13

The Cookie Muncher

Raffiti
#14

Happy Stairs

Raffiti
#15

Peaches Peaches Peaches

Raffiti
#16

Blue Kick

Raffiti
#17

Marilympostor

Raffiti
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang, Red has a pretty close view

0
0points
reply
#18

Wrong Cookie

Raffiti
#19

Yellow Friendship

Raffiti
#20

Grootpecker

Raffiti
#21

A Bike To The Moon

Raffiti
#22

Hey Mama

Raffiti
#23

Hunchvocado

Raffiti
#24

Kanagawa Brooms

Raffiti
#25

Raffiti
#26

Cookiebolus

Raffiti
#27

Queenuts

Raffiti
#28

Extraterrestrial Call

Raffiti
#29

Hey You Clark

Raffiti
#30

Vitruvian Walks

Raffiti
#31

Surprise Guest

Raffiti
#32

Jurassic Dad

Raffiti
#33

Stairstrooper

Raffiti
#34

Pizza Lightning

Raffiti
#35

Confuse Heartbeat

Raffiti
#36

Snake In A Boot

Raffiti
#37

Cleaning Captain

Raffiti
#38

Savannah Detective

Raffiti
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well now i need unsee juice

1
1point
reply
#39

Surprise Villain

Raffiti
#40

Air Rogers

Raffiti
