Weird is good. At least that's what we like to tell ourselves when we occasionally end up in the bizarre-o world that is the r/hmmm subreddit. Dedicated to raising our eyebrows and making us feel like we've stumbled upon the internet's Twilight Zone, this is a place where random photos with no context get to shine and win the day.

﻿Celebrating "Internet as an art," we've collected the very best and the most nonsensical pics that we think you'll get a kick out of. Just be aware that the further you go into this list - the weirder it gets. And if you ask us: the more fun it gets. Just don't try to make sense of things. Trust us on this one.