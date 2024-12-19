Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entertainment

Unwrap The Christmas Magic: Only The Jolliest Can Answer All 20 Questions

Gerda Kundrotaitė
BoredPanda staff
Christmas is a season of wonder, warmth, and cherished traditions that bring people together from all corners of the world. From cozy family gatherings to dazzling holiday customs, every country celebrates in its own special way, weaving a tapestry of joy, generosity, and love.

In this trivia, you’ll journey through the heart of Christmas traditions across the globe, discovering unique and delightful customs that make the season even more magical.

Ready to unwrap the joy of Christmas from different cultures? Let’s go! 🎄✨

    Gerda Kundrotaitė

    Gerda Kundrotaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gerda Kundrotaitė

    Gerda Kundrotaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    wj_vaughan
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I think you forgot to delete the photo instructions on number 9!

    rebekka1988_1
    BekkA
    BekkA
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    It is not true that Germans hide a pickle in their christmas trees. I never even heart about that. (wikipedia says it's from the US)

