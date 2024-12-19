Unwrap The Christmas Magic: Only The Jolliest Can Answer All 20 Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is a season of wonder, warmth, and cherished traditions that bring people together from all corners of the world. From cozy family gatherings to dazzling holiday customs, every country celebrates in its own special way, weaving a tapestry of joy, generosity, and love.

In this trivia, you’ll journey through the heart of Christmas traditions across the globe, discovering unique and delightful customs that make the season even more magical.

Ready to unwrap the joy of Christmas from different cultures? Let’s go! 🎄✨

Image credits: Brett Sayles