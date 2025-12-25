ADVERTISEMENT

It's the most wonderful time of the year! But in between the preparations and celebrations, there's often some sitting around as well. So we wanted to give you something to do without pulling you out of the festive mood. And that's when we found the Facebook group 'Funny Christmas Memes!' As the name implies, the lighthearted jokes focus on relatives, ornaments, gifts, and all the other things that make the holidays both chaotic and cheerful. Santa would definitely approve—if you have him in your contacts, send them to him!