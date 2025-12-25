ADVERTISEMENT

It's the most wonderful time of the year! But in between the preparations and celebrations, there's often some sitting around as well. So we wanted to give you something to do without pulling you out of the festive mood. And that's when we found the Facebook group 'Funny Christmas Memes!' As the name implies, the lighthearted jokes focus on relatives, ornaments, gifts, and all the other things that make the holidays both chaotic and cheerful. Santa would definitely approve—if you have him in your contacts, send them to him!

#1

Funny Christmas meme featuring Mariah Carey shopping, surrounded by holiday gift boxes, highlighting holiday season humor.

Funny Christmas Memes

rex900000
Moving Enigma
Moving Enigma
Community Member
9 hours ago

(and Happy Christmas to all my fellow Bored Pandas)!

    #2

    Funny Christmas meme tweet about a man texting his wife instead of checking his list twice during the holidays.

    @bekindofwitty

    wine_spork0b
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    🎵 I'm surprised dad's shoppinggggg, at all 🎵

    #3

    Funny Christmas meme about stocking up food for 30-40 days due to shops closing for 12 hours during the holidays.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Yup that's me, even worse my wife and I even talk about how stupid were being but, as we told ourselves by way of an excuse, the shops are going to be closed... wait for it.. a whole 48 hours best us this year!!

    #4

    Children excited with many Christmas presents contrasted with a disappointed adult holding a small gift in funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    lmappleton65
    Witch with a B
    Witch with a B
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    LOL. I think I just woke my husband.

    #5

    Funny Christmas meme text about understanding why the Grinch preferred living alone with his dog as you get older.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #6

    Humorous text about eating the entire Advent calendar, perfect for funny Christmas memes sharing holiday laughter.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    apatheistaccount2
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    My grandfather used to say this. Great optimist, terrible cabinet maker.

    #7

    Tweet about wanting three ghosts to visit on Christmas Eve to explain mistakes, humorously fitting funny Christmas memes.

    @thisone0verhere

    apatheistaccount2
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    If the question is "What gifts should I buy?" - ask the ghost of Christmas Present. I'll get my coat...

    #8

    Elf doll grating a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man figure with marshmallows spilled around in a funny Christmas meme scene.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #9

    Funny Christmas meme showing a mantel decorated with framed photos and festive HO HO HO blocks as holiday decorations.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #10

    Snow-covered home from Home Alone with text about getting old and wondering about the mortgage in funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    lizzylizzard
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Lizzy Lizzard
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Everyone always asks what Kevin's parents did to afford that house. I want to know what his uncle does to have a big apartment in Paris and a brownstone by Central Park.

    #11

    Two-panel funny Christmas meme featuring a romantic scene and a character saying it's a trap for Christmas gifts.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    *buys a vacuum cleaner* ---

    #12

    Tweet by Chase Mitchell humorously suggesting Thanksgiving and Christmas should be six months apart in funny Christmas memes.

    @ChaseMit

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    That's why we have Midsommarafton in end of June! Just not as in the movie...

    #13

    Young girl holding a frozen vegetable bag looking disappointed near Christmas tree in funny Christmas memes context.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    D**n, it could at least have been frozen mixed berries!

    #14

    Red Christmas ornament on a tree showing a cat's face and paw with a funny Christmas meme caption.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #15

    Two dogs in Christmas photos, one looking happy and photogenic, the other with an existential crisis, funny Christmas memes style.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #16

    Funny Christmas meme showing a Star Trek figure wearing a blue sock with caption about elf on a shelf.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #17

    Text meme suggesting people who receive coal for Christmas should link up and grill together, featuring funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    heatherwolmarans_1
    Heather Wolmarans
    Heather Wolmarans
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    When life hands you lemons, grill a rosemary-lemon and garlic marinaded chicken on the brain.

    #18

    Tweet humor about Hallmark Christmas movies and predictable plots in funny Christmas memes format.

    @AlliMichalMoore

    #19

    Christmas tree surrounded by dozens of prewrapped packages and boxes, illustrating funny Christmas memes about gifts.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #20

    Overweight cat lying down with text about getting fat for Christmas, a humorous Christmas meme.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #21

    Raccoon holding a decorated Christmas cookie, humorous meme about wanting to live healthier at 2am, funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    Yeah I've been doing this for the last two months and now I'm definitely in the best shape of my life... to play Santa.

    8
    #22

    Inflatable Yoda holding a green lightsaber among deflated Santa and reindeer decorations in a humorous Christmas meme scene.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    wine_spork0b
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    I like it more than the inflated displays!

    #23

    Box held open showing a flat piece of grass inside, humorously representing a Christmas tree for funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #24

    Funny Christmas memes showing trees decorated with lights and a humorous distorted faces image representing birds in nests during Christmas.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #25

    Vintage style woman holding papers with humorous text about casual promises, perfect for 50 funny Christmas memes collection.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    rebeccalievense
    Missy Moo Moo
    Missy Moo Moo
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    My dogs New Year’s resolution is to stop eating her p*o

    #26

    Tweet showing stages of holiday shopping humor, highlighting procrastination with a funny Christmas meme theme.

    @mxmclain

    sueuser
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    4. Lottery scratch it's from the gas station.

    #27

    Severed toe Christmas ornament hanging on a tree, part of funny Christmas memes about unusual holiday decorations.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    johngrimes
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited)

    Severed Toby is really cuticle!

    #28

    Funny Christmas meme text about hanging lights on the neighbor’s house to enjoy from afar during Christmas.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #29

    Funny Christmas meme text saying I am the human version of tangled Christmas lights on a light background.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    rex900000
    Moving Enigma
    Moving Enigma
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    A complex and multi dimensional puzzle that shows it's true beauty when enough time is dedicated into unraveling it's mysteries.

    #30

    Vintage McDonald’s gift certificate featuring fries, nuggets, and burgers as a funny Christmas meme about gift giving.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    johngrimes
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    "I'd like to make a down payment on a french fry, please."

    #31

    Cartoon of Snoopy eating bones with Charlie Brown watching in snowy scene, a funny Christmas meme for holiday laughs.

    @badbanana

    #32

    Adults looking confused after their kid says he doesn't like dinosaurs, a funny Christmas meme about gift disappointment.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    lillymemail
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    I got my sister a cute shirt with mushrooms on it, very cottagecore. She has a lot of mushroom themed things. Well, when I visited on Thanksgiving, she mentioned she doesn't love mushrooms anymore and I died a bit inside, but she clarified she still likes them and her collection, she just isn't as obsessed as she once was. She opened her gift today and she really liked the shirt, so it all ended well.

    #33

    Text meme about being a mess from January to November and a Christmess in December related to funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #34

    Dogs with Christmas lights and decorations illustrating funny Christmas memes about holiday expectations versus reality.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    visacrum
    visacrum
    visacrum
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I feel like this would work even better as 'Instagram vs. Reality.'

    #35

    Woman smiling indoors holding a humorous coach-themed tote bag as a funny Christmas meme gift idea.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #36

    Line of reindeer waiting along a street sidewalk, humorously captioned as job interviews with Santa for Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #37

    The Grinch smiling mischievously with text about shopping for Christmas presents and liking gifts for oneself in a funny Christmas meme.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #38

    White cat dressed as a Christmas tree with colorful ornaments and a yellow star, perfect for funny Christmas memes.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #39

    Cat and dog by Christmas tree exchanging funny Christmas memes about knocking elf decorations to the floor and shredding them.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #40

    Two men in a wine store with holiday decorations, one holding a bottle labeled holiday cabernet in a funny Christmas memes cartoon.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    janellecollard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    I'll take a dozen. 😁

    #41

    Funny Christmas meme about cleaning the house thoroughly before the big day as if Santa is inspecting the home.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    seberga
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    Opposite. All the snowy feet, dog slobber, kid snack contrails in the days leading to Christmas....I power clean December 26th to make it lasting and worth it

    #42

    Funny Christmas meme text saying Alexa, take down the Christmas decorations in bold black font on white background.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    johngrimes
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    "I can't do that Dave. It's not February yet."

    #43

    Funny Christmas meme showing a chemistry equation H2 plus O2 equals HoHo written on beige paper.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #44

    Cat looking guilty next to a fallen Christmas tree with scattered ornaments in a funny Christmas memes scene.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #45

    Red puppet character wearing striped Christmas scarf and mittens, joyful in a snowy street, showing funny Christmas memes humor.

    Funny Christmas Memes

    #46

    Woman squinting and leaning forward humorously, representing funny Christmas memes about holiday decoration struggles.

    Funny Christmas Memes Report

    #47

    Young child eating a gingerbread house covered in dust during holidays, a funny Christmas meme about holiday treats.

    Funny Christmas Memes Report

    #48

    Laughing dog meme with text joke about Adam saying Christmas Eve, featuring funny Christmas memes keyword.

    Funny Christmas Memes Report

    #49

    Salt and pepper shakers with hats and scarves on a wooden table, featuring a funny Christmas meme background.

    Funny Christmas Memes Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not the thyme for jokes!

    #50

    Man spilling milk on himself in a store fridge aisle, humorously representing Santa in funny Christmas memes.

    @sportbible Report

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter,on my advice,had the decency to leave out a selection of something a little stronger.

