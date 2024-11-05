Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Zoo Celebrates Release Of Thousands Of “Giant Spiders” That Can Grow As Big As Your Hand
News

Zoo Celebrates Release Of Thousands Of "Giant Spiders" That Can Grow As Big As Your Hand

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
The UK’s Chester Zoo shared a remarkable conservation milestone that could help people rethink their feelings about spiders!

In a recent social media post, the zoo revealed that it is celebrating a decade since the successful release of thousands of giant fen raft spiders into the UK.

Once teetering on the brink of extinction, these arachnids have made a formidable comeback in the country, and the zoo eagerly shared the thrilling news with the world.

Highlights
  • Chester Zoo celebrated a decade of reviving giant fen raft spiders.
  • Once teetering on the brink of extinction, these arachnids have made a formidable comeback in the UK over the last decade.
  • When the conservation effort began, hundreds of baby spiders were carefully placed in their own individual test tubes and hand-fed.
  • RSPB estimated that there are 10,000 breeding females across the UK about a decade after the spiders were released

Chester Zoo marked ten years since the release of thousands of giant fen raft spiders into the UK

Image credits: Chester Zoo

Image credits: Chester Zoo

“Ten years ago we helped release THOUSANDS of GIANT spiders back into the UK!” read the zoo’s social media post last week.

“The fen raft spiders were bred right here at the zoo, and we’re super happy to report there are now more than 10,000 breeding females… and they’ve just had the biggest mating season on record!” the post continued.

“You can’t miss them, they grow to be the size of your hand! Honestly, you’re so welcome,” they quipped.

The impressive recovery was born out of necessity, as these spiders were on the brink of extinction.

Hundreds of baby spiders were carefully placed in individual test tubes and hand-fed as part of the conservation effort

Image credits: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Image credits: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Fen raft spiders were facing drastic declines due to the destruction of their wetland habitats, the English zoo said in an August press release.

To combat this, a team of experts at Chester Zoo launched a rescue program in collaboration with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

They painstakingly gathered hundreds of baby spiders and carefully placed them in individual test tubes to safeguard their survival and ensure they didn’t have each other for breakfast.

RSPB estimated that there are 10,000 breeding females across the UK about a decade after the spiders were released

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo)

“Our team delicately hand fed tiny flies to each of the hundreds of spiderlings using tweezers, day in, day out, for weeks on end in our bio-secure breeding facility,” read the zoo’s press release.

“Eventually, the young spiders grew strong enough to be returned to their natural habitat, which our partners worked to restore, and we released them in their hundreds!” the statement added.

A decade and a half later, the zoo proudly announced that there are 10,000 breeding females across the UK, according to RSPB estimates.

“These spiders have an important role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity…,” said Tim Strudwick, RSPB Mid Yare nature reserves site manager.

Image credits: LTapsaH / Pixabay

Image credits: LTapsaH / Pixabay

Although these spiders can grow to the size of a human palm, the zoo assured people that they are harmless to humans and are important in maintaining the marsh ecosystems they are typically found in.

“These spiders have an important role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity found in the grazing ditches on our reserves. The females are impressive in size, but also beautiful – they are truly special to see!” said Tim Strudwick, RSPB Mid Yare nature reserves site manager.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

