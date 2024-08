ADVERTISEMENT

“Of all the outcomes that could have taken place, this was not one that came to mind.”

If you’re one who’s typically in charge of killing creepy crawlies in your house, this video of a home invasion may have you delegating the dirty work next time.

Taking to her TikTok account on May 24, Brianna Smith showed the world what happens when you mess with the wrong eight-legged intruder.

The clip shows Brianna’s fiancée, Sara Tofanelli, trying to kill a massive spider they found in their garage.

Unfortunately, as soon as Sara hit the hairy creature with an expandable map, the couple realized their problem was bigger than they had expected.

In fact, it was multiplying before their eyes.

Image credits: Brianna Smith

The arachnid turned out to be protecting her offspring, which began crawling around the garage after their mother was struck.

Naturally, as the baby spiders left their safe space, the homeowners began screaming behind the camera and quickly hit “stop” on the video.

Viewers of the viral clip were repelled by the sight. One of them said they wouldn’t have survived the encounter, writing, “This would send me to the grave. I would not recover.”

“I’d be booking a hotel room and exterminator THAT instant,” another exclaimed under the video, which has amassed over eight million views.

Brianna and her partner, Sara, ran away after realizing they would have to face an army of eight-legged intruders

Image credits: Brianna Smith

“Congratulations on being new homeowners after selling the house THAT day,” a separate user joked.

Another person who shared the couple’s misfortune wrote, “Happened to me once and I accidentally forgot to grab my baby off the floor before I ran. Had to go back for him.”

Somebody else unlocked even more fears by suggesting, “They’re gonna be looking for revenge for what you did to their mom.”

In the comments, several users identified the arachnid as a wolf spider.

Wolf spiders can be up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) long and are a very common sight in many places across the United States, where scientists have identified more than 125 species, according to TheSpruce.

“Usually, I’m the bug killer because every time she goes after a spider, she misses, but I was not touching that thing,” Brianna said

Image credits: Brianna Smith

“I fought…. and then I flew. Karma will get me. They’ll come back and kill me. It is what it is.”



These animals are not venomous, but they have a very painful bite.

Mother wolf spiders may sometimes be seen with their offspring riding on their backs or bellies until they are independent enough to leave her, which is usually two weeks after they are born.

Females, who are typically larger and live longer than males, can lay around 100 eggs.

However, they don’t always share the bliss of parenthood with their mate, as they sometimes devour them after a courtship ritual and mating.



Watch the viral video below:

Viewers identified the creature as a wolf spider, a type of arachnid that can grow up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) long and has a very painful bite

Image credits: Pexels

The animal’s diet consists of insects like other small spiders, ants, and grasshoppers, though they have also been known to hunt small frogs and other reptiles.

Even though wolf spiders don’t bite unless provoked, Brianna and her partner don’t want to take any chances and have remained paranoid about the garage ever since the incident.

“We’re both petrified of spiders. Usually, I’m the bug killer because every time she goes after a spider she misses, but I was not touching that thing,” she told People Magazine.

Female wolf spiders carry their offspring on their backs or bellies until they are independent enough to leave her

Image credits: Pexels

The South Carolina couple revealed they dealt with the issue by calling a pest control service the day after discovering the family of spiders, following the failure of their plan to drown them.

Sara and Brianna do not care about the moral concerns some people have raised regarding their attempts to kill the intruders.

“I did let everyone know, unless they’re paying my bills, it’s not my problem that they’re mad,” said Brianna.

“We will continue to kill spiders … just with a different method next time.”