Not every animal is made the same. Of course, you already know that, but just think of it - some of them are seemingly only there to make our eyes tear up from cuteness, others were made to scare us, and then there are some who’d be loved only by their mothers (talking to you, sea cucumbers, you certain part of human anatomy-shaped beasts). However, there’s also another category that certain animals fall into - tough. Yup, some of them are pretty ruthless when it comes to surviving in the great outdoors, and that’s precisely why they’ve found their way into our fancy little list dedicated to the toughest animals out there.

Now, our list opens with the one and only, the legendary honey badger, the absolute toughest animal in the world, and we’d prefer it to stay that way. And if it’s your first time hearing about this little rascal, just wait until you read the description under its photo (disclaimer - it eats bees as if they were potato chips). Then the list continues with some adorable animals which you’d probably never categorize as tough, like the emperor penguin, but just wait until you read about the conditions they live in. We wouldn’t wish them even on sea cucumbers! And if these two cool animals aren’t tough enough for you, just wait until you read about polar bears, Cape buffalos, and Tasmanian devils. By the way, the latter’s name is pretty self-explanatory in the scale of ruthlessness, we think.

So, ready to take a look at some of the scary animals that roam the face of the earth? Be warned that some of them just might look cute, but it would be a whole ‘nother story to meet them eye to eye! We would absolutely not recommend that. Anyway, scroll down below, check out the dangerous animals, rank them the way you like (except for honey badger, leave it where it is), and share this article with your friends!