36 Comparisons Of The Sizes Of Prehistoric Animal Ancestors And Their Modern Relatives By Roman Uchytel (New Pics)
Roman Uchytel is a Ukrainian paleontologist and graphic designer who recreates prehistoric fauna, providing an interesting scale comparison of our ancestors' features. He contrasts the sizes of extinct species with their modern relatives, placing them side by side and the result is fascinating!
"My wife and business partner Alexandra Antonova (Uchytel) and I came up with this idea together, for our children to know what the ancestors (or relatives) of the animals they see in the zoo looked like," Uchytel shared with Bored Panda in a previous interview.
The Modern Grevy's Zebra And The Extinct Macrauchenia
The Modern Great Hippopotamus And The Extinct Andrewsarchus
I believe they were on a documentary I watched. Apparently they were pretty fearsome predators.
The Modern Grevy's Zebra And The Extinct Embolotherium
The Modern Wild Turkey And The Extinct Sylviornis
The Modern Trumpeter Swan And The Extinct Demon Duck
The Modern Nicobar Pigeon And The Extinct Dodo
Now THAT is one fabulous pidgeon! 🤩 (left, though the dodo's nice, too. Just can't compete. From now on "dodo in a pigeon pageant" will be my new go-to phrase for being sadly outclassed and looking it)
The Modern African Forest Elephant And The Extinct Arsinoitherium
The Modern Asian Tapir And The Extinct Moropus
The Modern Bengal Tiger And The Extinct Sarkastodon
I don't think this one would like chin scritches either hmm
The Modern Sunda Pangolin And The Extinct Giant Asian Pangolin
The Modern African Lion And The Extinct Simbakubwa
The Modern African Savanna Elephant And The Extinct Deinotherium
You ever wonder if these fossils or bones got mixed up somewhere. Those tusks really don’t look right. Like, what are they used for? Can’t be fighting/defending oneself, not practical for eating and as a display/attract a mate type thing, I’m still not convinced. Now I’m no elephant/deinotherium but yeah, I’m not digging it. Hang on, digging? I don’t know.
The Modern Central American Tapir And The Extinct Eobasileus
The Modern Moonrat And The Extinct Gargano Giant Gymnure
The Modern Tasmanian Devil And The Extinct Whollydooleya
The Modern Giant River Otter And The Extinct Giant Ethiopian Otter
The Modern Koala And The Extinct Marsupial Lion
The Modern Shire Horse And The Extinct Eohippus
The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Granastrapotherium
The Modern Indian Crested Porcupine And The Extinct European Large Porcupine
The Modern African Wild Dog And The Extinct Xenocyon
The Modern Polar Bear And The Extinct Giant Amphicyon
The Modern Kākāpō And The Extinct Heracles
The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Siberian Unicorn
The Modern Great Grey Owl And The Extinct Cuban Giant Owl
The Modern Chacoan Peccary Or Tagua And The Extinct Long-Nosed Peccary
The Modern Giant Forest Hog And The Extinct Notochoerus
Hakuna matata’d since the beginning of time