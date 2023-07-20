Roman Uchytel is a Ukrainian paleontologist and graphic designer who recreates prehistoric fauna, providing an interesting scale comparison of our ancestors' features. He contrasts the sizes of extinct species with their modern relatives, placing them side by side and the result is fascinating!

"My wife and business partner Alexandra Antonova (Uchytel) and I came up with this idea together, for our children to know what the ancestors (or relatives) of the animals they see in the zoo looked like," Uchytel shared with Bored Panda in a previous interview.

Scroll down and take a glimpse into the past!

More info: Instagram | prehistoric-fauna.com | flickr.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

The Modern Grevy's Zebra And The Extinct Macrauchenia

romanuchytel Report

#2

The Modern Great Hippopotamus And The Extinct Andrewsarchus

romanuchytel Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe they were on a documentary I watched. Apparently they were pretty fearsome predators.

#3

The Modern Grevy's Zebra And The Extinct Embolotherium

romanuchytel Report

Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be cool if they had the rough date of the extinct species.

#4

The Modern Wild Turkey And The Extinct Sylviornis

romanuchytel Report

#5

The Modern Trumpeter Swan And The Extinct Demon Duck

romanuchytel Report

#6

The Modern Nicobar Pigeon And The Extinct Dodo

romanuchytel Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now THAT is one fabulous pidgeon! 🤩 (left, though the dodo's nice, too. Just can't compete. From now on "dodo in a pigeon pageant" will be my new go-to phrase for being sadly outclassed and looking it)

#7

The Modern African Forest Elephant And The Extinct Arsinoitherium

romanuchytel Report

#8

The Modern Asian Tapir And The Extinct Moropus

romanuchytel Report

#9

The Modern Bengal Tiger And The Extinct Sarkastodon

romanuchytel Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this one would like chin scritches either hmm

#10

The Modern Sunda Pangolin And The Extinct Giant Asian Pangolin

romanuchytel Report

#11

The Modern African Lion And The Extinct Simbakubwa

romanuchytel Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof I think I know who'd win the play fight

#12

The Modern African Savanna Elephant And The Extinct Deinotherium

romanuchytel Report

Let’s roll
Let’s roll
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You ever wonder if these fossils or bones got mixed up somewhere. Those tusks really don’t look right. Like, what are they used for? Can’t be fighting/defending oneself, not practical for eating and as a display/attract a mate type thing, I’m still not convinced. Now I’m no elephant/deinotherium but yeah, I’m not digging it. Hang on, digging? I don’t know.

#13

The Modern Central American Tapir And The Extinct Eobasileus

romanuchytel Report

#14

The Modern Moonrat And The Extinct Gargano Giant Gymnure

romanuchytel Report

#15

The Modern Tasmanian Devil And The Extinct Whollydooleya

romanuchytel Report

#16

The Modern Giant River Otter And The Extinct Giant Ethiopian Otter

romanuchytel Report

#17

The Modern Koala And The Extinct Marsupial Lion

romanuchytel Report

#18

The Modern Shire Horse And The Extinct Eohippus

romanuchytel Report

Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whhhhat shire horses aren't THAT big! Was that thing really the size of a cat?

#19

The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Granastrapotherium

romanuchytel Report

#20

The Modern Indian Crested Porcupine And The Extinct European Large Porcupine

romanuchytel Report

Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would love to know the time frame between them

#21

The Modern African Wild Dog And The Extinct Xenocyon

romanuchytel Report

#22

The Modern Polar Bear And The Extinct Giant Amphicyon

romanuchytel Report

#23

The Modern Kākāpō And The Extinct Heracles

romanuchytel Report

#24

The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Siberian Unicorn

romanuchytel Report

#25

The Modern Great Grey Owl And The Extinct Cuban Giant Owl

romanuchytel Report

#26

The Modern Chacoan Peccary Or Tagua And The Extinct Long-Nosed Peccary

romanuchytel Report

#27

The Modern Giant Forest Hog And The Extinct Notochoerus

romanuchytel Report

#28

The Modern African Civet And The Extinct Leakey's Giant Civet

romanuchytel Report

#29

The Modern Wandering Albatross And The Extinct Pelagornis

romanuchytel Report

#30

The Modern Marabou Stork And The Extinct Giant Marabou

romanuchytel Report

#31

The Modern Fossa And The Extinct Giant Fossa

romanuchytel Report

#32

The Modern Western Long-Beaked Echidna And The Extinct Giant Long-Beaked Echidna

romanuchytel Report

#33

The Modern Cougar And The Extinct American Cheetah

romanuchytel Report

#34

The Modern Numbat And The Extinct Tasmanian Wolf

romanuchytel Report

#35

The Modern Little Eagle And The Extinct Haast's Eagle

romanuchytel Report

#36

The Modern African Palm Civet And The Extinct Hoplophoneus

romanuchytel Report

