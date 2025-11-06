Happy birthday to Lorde , David Guetta , and Adam DeVine ! November 7 brings yet another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by spotlighting the 10 most-searched celebrity birthdays today. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile for each famous birthday. Do you share a special day with any of these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Singer Songwriter Lorde, 29 Renowned for her distinctive voice and introspective songwriting, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde captivated audiences with her 2013 debut single “Royals.” She later earned two Grammy Awards for the chart-topping hit, cementing her place in contemporary pop music. Her critically acclaimed albums continue to explore themes of youth and modern culture.



Little-known fact: Lorde possesses chromesthesia, a form of synesthesia that causes her to see specific colors when certain notes are played.

#2 Dj and Producer David Guetta, 58 With an infectious energy and an ear for global hits, French disc jockey and record producer David Guetta has consistently shaped the sound of mainstream electronic music. He is recognized for numerous chart-topping collaborations and for being voted the world's number one DJ multiple times.



Little-known fact: Before his global rise, he briefly managed Le Palace nightclub in Paris.

#3 Actor and Comedian Adam Devine, 42 With a vibrant, infectious energy, American comedian and actor Adam DeVine has forged a successful career in both television and film. He is best known for co-creating the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics and for his memorable role as Bumper in the Pitch Perfect film franchise. DeVine’s distinctive comedic style and vocal talents have also landed him various animated character roles.



Little-known fact: At age eleven, Adam DeVine was hit by a cement truck, breaking both his legs and requiring over two dozen surgeries to relearn walking.

#4 Boxer Gervonta Davis, 31 Exemplifying explosive power, American professional boxer Gervonta Davis has carved a path of dominance across multiple weight classes. He is celebrated for his numerous world championships, including the WBA Lightweight title, and his remarkable knockout record.



Little-known fact: Gervonta Davis began boxing at the Upton Boxing Center at five years old, often sleeping outside the gym waiting for it to open.

#5 Footballer Rio Ferdinand, 47 An English former professional footballer, Rio Ferdinand is revered for his exceptional defensive abilities and leadership across several top clubs. He is celebrated for a distinguished career that includes multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League victory. Beyond the pitch, Ferdinand has transitioned into a respected television pundit and charity founder.



Little-known fact: Before committing to football, Rio Ferdinand famously trained as a ballet dancer for four years, an experience he credits with enhancing his agility and balance.

#6 Actor and Director Kamal Haasan, 71 Indian actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan is celebrated for his unparalleled versatility and pioneering contributions to Tamil cinema. He has earned five National Film Awards and starred in over 250 films across multiple languages, consistently pushing creative boundaries.



Little-known fact: Kamal Haasan was initially named Parthasarathy before his father officially changed it.

#7 Rapper and Singer Hongjoong, 27 South Korean rapper and producer Kim Hongjoong, widely known as the charismatic leader of ATEEZ, continually shapes the group’s sound with his prolific songwriting and distinctive artistic vision. He commands the stage with powerful delivery and a magnetic presence.



Beyond his musical contributions, Hongjoong has achieved recognition as a Balmain ambassador, blending fashion and music seamlessly. He also actively champions global social causes, notably the Polished Man campaign.



Little-known fact: He loves minions and is affectionately called "Korean Big Minion" by his fellow ATEEZ members.

#8 Rapper and Producer Tinie Tempah, 37 With an energetic style and sharp lyricism, British rapper and singer Tinie Tempah burst onto the music scene, quickly becoming a chart-topping force. He is widely recognized for his debut album Disc-Overy, which spawned multiple number-one singles. Beyond music, Tempah is also a television presenter and a fashion entrepreneur.



Little-known fact: Tinie Tempah holds a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and won a gold medal at the English BJJ Open in 2023.

#9 Actress Yunjin Kim, 52 A compelling intensity and versatile acting style define American and South Korean actress Yunjin Kim, who moved to the US at age ten. Kim is widely recognized for her breakout role in the 1999 film Shiri and her global fame as Sun-Hwa Kwon in the Lost television series. She also champions mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Yunjin Kim is a trained dancer in ballet and jazz, and has also received training in martial arts.

#10 Footballer David De Gea, 35 Spanish professional footballer David de Gea became a household name for his extraordinary shot-stopping abilities with Manchester United. He holds the club record for most clean sheets and has been recognized with multiple individual awards, including two Premier League Golden Gloves.



Off the pitch, he is the founder and president of his own esports team, Rebels Gaming.



Little-known fact: He played futsal as an outfield player until the age of 14, which greatly contributed to his exceptional footwork.