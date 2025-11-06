Who Is Lorde? Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor is a New Zealand singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics and unconventional pop sound. Her distinctive voice and mature songwriting resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. She first gained international attention in 2013 with her debut single, “Royals,” which quickly topped global charts. The song’s success positioned Lorde as a fresh voice challenging mainstream pop conventions.

Full Name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Net Worth $18 million Nationality New Zealander, Croatian Ethnicity Croatian, Irish Education St Peter’s College Father Vic O’Connor Mother Sonja Yelich Siblings Jerry Yelich-O’Connor, India Yelich-O’Connor, Angelo Yelich-O’Connor

Early Life and Education Family connections shaped Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor’s early creative path in Auckland, New Zealand. Her mother, a poet, greatly influenced her love for reading and the development of her lyrical style. She attended Vauxhall Primary School and Belmont Intermediate School before honing her performance skills at St Peter’s College. These early experiences nurtured her talent for songwriting and public speaking.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lorde’s public life, though she largely maintains privacy. She was notably in a relationship with photographer James Lowe, which ended around 2015. Lorde has no children and has not publicly confirmed another relationship since her split from Lowe, choosing to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Lorde’s debut studio album, Pure Heroine, released in 2013, became a critical and commercial triumph. It featured the global hit single “Royals,” which earned her two Grammy Awards. Beyond album success, Lorde has actively used her platform for philanthropic efforts, including releasing a Māori language companion EP, Te Ao Mārama, with proceeds benefiting environmental charities. She also curated the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.