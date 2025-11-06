Who Is David de Gea? David de Gea Quintana is a Spanish professional footballer. He is widely recognized as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. His exceptional shot-stopping ability and commanding presence have defined his career. He first gained widespread attention with Atlético Madrid. He helped the team secure the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2010. His performances quickly led to a high-profile transfer, making him a household name in European football.

Full Name David de Gea Quintana Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (192 cm) Relationship Status Married to Edurne Garcia Net Worth $57.2 million Nationality Spanish Education Atlético Madrid Youth Academy Father Jose de Gea Mother Marivi Quintana Kids Yanay

Early Life and Education David de Gea Quintana was born in Madrid, Spain. His father, Jose, a former goalkeeper, instilled an early passion for football. Joining Atlético Madrid’s academy at age thirteen, he quickly advanced through the ranks. De Gea developed the precise footwork and reflexes that later characterized his professional play.

Notable Relationships David de Gea is married to Spanish singer Edurne Garcia, whom he wed in July 2023. They first met in December 2010 and have often maintained a long-distance relationship due to their careers. The couple welcomed their daughter, Yanay, in March 2021. Garcia has publicly affirmed their strong bond despite demanding professional schedules.

Career Highlights As a goalkeeper, David de Gea’s career is marked by numerous club and individual accolades. He holds the record for most clean sheets in Manchester United’s history, surpassing Peter Schmeichel’s record with 181. De Gea secured two Premier League Golden Gloves, notably in the 2017–18 and 2022–23 seasons. This stands as a testament to his consistent top-tier performances. He also co-founded Rebels Gaming, an esports organization based in Madrid. Among his many honors, he was voted Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times. He was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World11 in 2018, cementing his legacy in global football.