Who Is David Guetta? David Guetta is a French disc jockey and record producer, renowned for his infectious energy and pioneering role in bringing electronic dance music to mainstream audiences. His dynamic live performances and collaborative spirit define his global appeal. His breakout moment arrived with the 2009 album One Love, which featured chart-topping singles like “When Love Takes Over.” This success solidified his signature sound, a fusion of pop and EDM, often identifiable by its uplifting beats.

Full Name Pierre David Guetta Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $200 million Nationality French Ethnicity Moroccan Jewish and Belgian Education University Of Nanterre Father Pierre Guetta Mother Monique Guetta Siblings Bernard Guetta, Nathalie Guetta, Dominique Vidal, Joëlle Vidal Kids Tim Elvis Eric Guetta, Angie Guetta, Cyan Guetta

Early Life and Education Pierre David Guetta was born in Paris, France, the son of a Moroccan Jewish sociologist and a Belgian mother. From an early age, a passion for music sparked within him. He began DJing at Parisian nightclubs as a teenager, initially playing pop music before immersing himself in house music. He also briefly studied law at the University of Nanterre, though his dedication to music quickly took precedence.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked David Guetta’s personal life, notably his long marriage to Cathy Lobé, with whom he shared two children. The couple divorced in 2014 after 22 years together. Guetta co-parents his son, Tim Elvis Eric, and daughter, Angie, with Lobé. More recently, he is partnered with Jessica Ledon, and they announced they were expecting a child in 2023.

Career Highlights David Guetta’s electronic dance music albums and singles have topped charts worldwide, selling over 10 million albums and 65 million singles globally. He has consistently been voted the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs polls multiple times. Beyond his music, Guetta co-founded Gum Productions and launched his popular “F*** Me I’m Famous” party brand, which expanded into successful compilation albums. His pioneering spirit also led to the creation of the Future Rave subgenre. To date, he has collected two Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades, cementing Guetta as a fixture in modern pop and dance culture.