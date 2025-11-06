Who Is Tinie Tempah? Tinie Tempah is a British rapper and entrepreneur known for his energetic live performances and a sharp fashion sense. His music often blends hip-hop, electronic, and dance-pop elements, resonating with a wide audience. He achieved widespread recognition with his 2010 debut single “Pass Out,” which quickly topped the UK Singles Chart. This breakthrough track solidified his position as a prominent voice in the UK music scene.

Full Name Tinie Tempah Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity Nigerian Education St. Paul’s Catholic School, Saint Francis Xavier Sixth Form College Father Patrick Okogwu Sr. Mother Rosemary Opiah Siblings Kelly, Kelvin, Marian Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Born Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, Tinie Tempah grew up in London, England, the eldest of four children to Nigerian Igbo immigrant parents, Patrick Sr. and Rosemary. His family moved from the Aylesbury Estate to Plumstead when he was twelve. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and later Saint Francis Xavier Sixth Form College, where he earned A-Levels. His early passion for music led him to record raps with a basic microphone by age twelve.

Notable Relationships Currently married to artist Eve De Haan, Tinie Tempah tied the knot in July 2019 in a private ceremony. Eve is the daughter of British business tycoon Sir Roger De Haan. The couple shares two daughters, born in 2018 and 2021, and maintain a relatively private family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Tinie Tempah’s debut album Disc-Overy, released in 2010, shot to number one on the UK Albums Chart and was certified platinum. It featured hit singles like “Pass Out” and “Written in the Stars,” both of which reached number one in the UK. Beyond music, Tempah co-founded the independent record label Disturbing London in 2006, which serves as an outlet for his music and other emerging artists. He also launched his fashion brand, What We Wear, in 2017, known for its contemporary streetwear. His critical acclaim includes winning two Brit Awards in 2011 for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single. To date, he has amassed seven UK number-one singles, becoming the most successful UK rap artist in this regard.