Who Is Hongjoong? Kim Hongjoong is a South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his impactful leadership and profound musical contributions to ATEEZ. He is celebrated for his creative vision and energetic stage presence. His breakout came with ATEEZ’s debut in 2018, where his extensive songwriting credits and charismatic leadership quickly distinguished the group in the K-pop landscape. Fans affectionately call him the “Korean Big Minion” for his love of the characters.

Full Name Kim Hongjoong Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Dongan High School, Global Cyber University Father Mr. Kim Mother Mrs. Kim Siblings Kim Bumjoong

Early Life and Education Growing up in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Kim Hongjoong’s passion for music was evident from a young age, with his parents encouraging his early songwriting endeavors. He often spent his high school years prioritizing studio time over traditional schooling. He attended Dongan High School before enrolling at Global Cyber University, majoring in entertainment and broadcasting. Hongjoong taught himself composition and production, even sending a mixtape to KQ Entertainment at seventeen.

Notable Relationships Kim Hongjoong maintains a private personal life, and is currently reported to be single. He dedicates his focus primarily to his musical career. He has no publicly known children, with his commitment centered on his professional endeavors and the success of ATEEZ.

Career Highlights Kim Hongjoong’s compositional prowess is a cornerstone of ATEEZ, with over 165 songs registered under his name with KOMCA. This includes numerous title tracks and B-sides that have garnered global acclaim and propelled ATEEZ to become a million-selling group. Beyond music, he has made a significant impact in the fashion world, debuting at Balmain Homme in Paris Fashion Week in 2023. He was later named a Balmain ambassador, solidifying his status as a “Balmain Prince.” Hongjoong also contributes to philanthropic efforts, notably supporting the Polished Man campaign for child abuse awareness, and has been involved in several charitable donations.