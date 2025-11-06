Who Is Yunjin Kim? Yunjin Kim is an American and South Korean actress celebrated for her compelling intensity and versatile performances. Her work spans both Korean and Hollywood productions, showcasing a remarkable linguistic fluency. She first gained global recognition as Sun-Hwa Kwon in the acclaimed ABC series Lost. Her nuanced portrayal earned widespread critical praise, establishing her as an international talent.

Full Name Yunjin Kim Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American, South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, London Academy of Performing Arts, Boston University

Early Life and Education Yunjin Kim’s childhood was shaped by her family’s move from Seoul, South Korea, to Staten Island, New York, at the age of ten. This transition deeply influenced her bicultural identity and early experiences. She later honed her craft at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, followed by studies at the London Academy of Performing Arts and Boston University.

Notable Relationships Yunjin Kim is married to Jeong Hyeok Park, her former manager, having tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2010 after completing her work on the Lost series. The couple maintains a private life, and they have not publicly disclosed information regarding children.

Career Highlights Yunjin Kim first achieved significant acclaim in the 1999 South Korean blockbuster film Shiri, a groundbreaking spy thriller that set new box office records. She then gained international stardom as Sun-Hwa Kwon on the highly successful American television series Lost. Her career continued with leading roles in the ABC drama series Mistresses and the Korean remake Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. Kim also actively supports various charitable organizations. To date, she has collected a Blue Dragon Award for Best Actress for her performance in Ardor (Milae) and a Grand Bell Award for Shiri, solidifying her status as a respected actress.