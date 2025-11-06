Who Is Kamal Haasan? Kamal Haasan is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and politician, renowned for his versatility and transformative roles across diverse genres. His profound understanding of cinema has cemented his status as an industry encyclopedia. He first garnered widespread attention as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma, earning the President’s Gold Medal. This early triumph foreshadowed a career defined by groundbreaking performances and an enduring commitment to artistic excellence.

Full Name Kamal Haasan Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $54 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Tamil Education Sir M.Ct.Muthiah Chettiar Boys Higher Secondary School, Hindu Higher Secondary School, Chennai Father D. Srinivasan Mother Rajalakshmi Srinivasan Siblings Charuhasan, Chandrahasan, Nalini Raghu Kids Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan

Early Life and Education Born in Paramakudi, Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan grew up as the youngest of four children in a family that valued law and the arts. His father, D. Srinivasan, was a lawyer and freedom fighter, while his mother, Rajalakshmi, fostered his early creative inclinations. Haasan received his primary education in Paramakudi before attending Sir M.Ct.Muthiah Chettiar Boys Higher Secondary School and Hindu Higher Secondary School in Chennai, where his passion for performance began to flourish.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Kamal Haasan’s personal life, including marriages to classical dancer Vani Ganapathy from 1978 to 1988, and actress Sarika from 1988 to 2004. He also had a long-term live-in relationship with actress Gautami Tadimalla, which ended in 2016. Haasan shares two daughters with Sarika: Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, both of whom are established actresses in the Indian film industry. He remains focused on his career and family life.

Career Highlights Kamal Haasan’s career spans over 250 films across multiple languages, earning him five National Film Awards, a testament to his unparalleled versatility. He delivered iconic performances in films like Nayakan, which Time magazine listed among the 100 greatest films of all time. Beyond acting, Haasan founded Raaj Kamal Films International, his production company, which has produced numerous acclaimed projects, including Thevar Magan. He also hosts the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He has also collected twenty Filmfare Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014, recognizing his immense contributions to Indian cinema.