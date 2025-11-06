Who Is Adam DeVine? Adam Patrick DeVine is an American comedian, actor, and producer, recognized for his energetic delivery and unique comedic style. His work often blends relatable humor with over-the-top physical comedy. He first gained widespread public attention as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics. This show, developed with his Mail Order Comedy group, became a cult hit and showcased his distinct on-screen persona.

Full Name Adam Patrick DeVine Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch, Irish, English, German Education Millard South High School, Orange Coast College Father Dennis DeVine Mother Penny DeVine Siblings Brittani DeVine Kids Beau Devine

Early Life and Education Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Adam DeVine was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, by his parents, Dennis and Penny DeVine. An early interest in comedy sparked after a childhood accident, where he used humor to cope with recovery. He graduated from Millard South High School in 2002 before attending Orange Coast College, where he met future collaborators. DeVine later honed his acting skills at the American Conservatory Theater.

Notable Relationships Adam DeVine met actress Chloe Bridges on the set of the film The Final Girls in 2014, and they began dating the following year. The couple announced their engagement in October 2019 and married in a ceremony in October 2021. DeVine and Bridges welcomed their first child, son Beau Devine, in February 2024. The family’s milestones are often shared through humorous social media posts.

Career Highlights Adam DeVine first achieved significant success as a co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons. He also gained widespread recognition for his role as Bumper Allen in the Pitch Perfect film series, earning a Teen Choice Award. Beyond acting, DeVine expanded his comedic footprint by co-founding the sketch-comedy group Mail Order Comedy. He also starred in and executive produced his own show, Adam DeVine’s House Party, showcasing various stand-up talents. His diverse career includes significant voice acting roles in animated films and series, and a prominent role as Kelvin Gemstone in the acclaimed HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones.