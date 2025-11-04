Happy birthday to Kris Jenner , Jason Kelce , and Tilda Swinton ! November 5 brings yet another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by spotlighting the 10 most-searched celebrity birthdays today. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile for each famous birthday. Do you share a special day with any of these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

#1 American Talent Manager and Businesswoman Kris Jenner, 70 A driving force in modern pop culture, American media personality Kris Jenner is celebrated for her strategic vision and her role as the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She rose to fame as the executive producer and star of the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which chronicled her family’s life.



Jenner manages the careers and business ventures of her six children, including their successful beauty and fashion brands, cementing her influence across multiple industries.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as a media personality, Kris Jenner worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines in 1976.

RELATED:

#2 American Football Player Jason Kelce, 38 An American former professional football center, Jason Kelce is celebrated for his influential tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. He secured a Super Bowl LII victory and consistently earned First-team All-Pro honors, leading his team with distinct fervor. Beyond the field, Kelce co-hosts the widely popular "New Heights" podcast and works as a TV analyst.



His passionate Super Bowl parade speech in 2018 became a defining moment for fans.



Little-known fact: Before his NFL career, Jason Kelce showcased his musical talent playing the baritone saxophone in high school bands.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 English Actress Tilda Swinton, 65 Distinctive style and a captivating screen presence have defined British actress Tilda Swinton, making her a formidable figure in both independent and mainstream cinema. Her notable achievements include an Academy Award for Michael Clayton and pivotal roles in Orlando and The Chronicles of Narnia series.



Little-known fact: While at Cambridge, she joined the Communist Party.

#4 Canadian Singer and Actor Bryan Adams, 66 With a distinctive raspy voice, Bryan Adams emerged as a Canadian singer-songwriter who defined an era of rock music. His powerful ballads and anthemic hits resonated with audiences across the globe. Adams cemented his legacy through chart-topping albums and a celebrated photography career, showcasing his diverse artistic talents.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Bryan Adams worked various teenage jobs, including washing dishes and selling pet food.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Actor Sam Rockwell, 57 Respected for his dedication to character and nuanced portrayals, American actor Sam Rockwell has built a prolific career across film, television, and stage. He earned an Academy Award for his compelling role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Rockwell is also known for his work in films like Moon and Jojo Rabbit, as well as his notable performance as Bob Fosse in the miniseries Fosse/Verdon.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Sam Rockwell worked for a period as a private detective’s assistant, a role he described as “pretty sleazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Australian Dj and Producer Flume, 34 An Australian musician and DJ, Flume is widely regarded as a pioneer in the future bass genre. He achieved significant acclaim with his self-titled debut album and later earned a Grammy Award for his album Skin. He continues to push electronic music boundaries through various projects and collaborations.



Little-known fact: At the age of 11, he began composing music with a basic CD mixing and DJ program he found packaged in a box of Kelloggs' Nutrigrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Singer and Actor Kevin Jonas, 38 A founding member of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas is an American musician and actor whose guitar work and steady presence anchored the pop-rock band's success. He appeared in the popular Disney Channel films Camp Rock and its sequel.



Little-known fact: Paul Kevin Jonas Jr. was once recognized by People magazine on their Sexiest Men Alive list at age 21.

#8 Kenyan Long-Distance Runner Eliud Kipchoge, 41 Considered the greatest marathoner of all time, Kenyan professional runner Eliud Kipchoge redefined endurance by becoming the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a multiple World Marathon Majors champion. Kipchoge is known for his disciplined training and philosophical approach to running.



Little-known fact: Before his running career took off, Eliud Kipchoge worked as a milk vendor, cycling 20 kilometers daily to collect and deliver milk, saving money to buy his first pair of running shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Actor Robert Patrick, 67 An American actor known for his intense portrayals, Robert Hammond Patrick has built a career marked by memorable performances. His iconic role as the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day catapulted him to international fame, showcasing his distinct ability to play formidable characters. Robert Patrick further cemented his television presence as FBI Special Agent John Doggett in The X-Files, consistently delivering compelling and nuanced work across decades in film and television.



Little-known fact: After a boating accident on Lake Erie in 1984, Robert Patrick swam for three hours to help save others who were stranded.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 South Korean Singer and Actress Boa, 39 Renowned for her dynamic stage presence, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress BoA became a pioneer of K-pop's global reach. Her influential career spans over two decades, impacting music charts in both Korea and Japan. She is widely recognized for her powerful vocals and versatile artistry.



Little-known fact: BoA was the voice dubber for the character Heather in the Korean version of the animated film Over the Hedge.