Who Is Bryan Adams? Bryan Adams is a Canadian singer-songwriter and photographer, known for his distinctive raspy vocals and enduring rock anthems. His work seamlessly blends powerful rock with heartfelt ballads, establishing him as a global music icon. He achieved his breakout moment with the 1991 power ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” which topped charts worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all time. This monumental hit cemented his international fame and showcased his ability to craft universally appealing songs.

Full Name Bryan Guy Adams Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $65 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education St. Columban’s School, Colonel By Secondary School, Argyle Secondary School, Sutherland Secondary School Father Conrad J. Adams Mother Elizabeth Jane Adams Siblings Bruce Adams Kids Mirabella Bunny Adams, Lula Rosylea Adams

Early Life and Education Bryan Guy Adams was born in Kingston, Ontario, to English immigrant parents, with his father serving as a Canadian diplomat. This family background led to a childhood filled with international travel, including residences in Portugal, Austria, and Israel. His early education took place in various schools, including St. Columban’s School in Lisbon. Adams dropped out of high school at age 15 to pursue his musical ambitions, performing with local bands like Sweeney Todd before launching his solo career.

Notable Relationships A string of long-term partnerships has marked Bryan Adams’ personal life, which he largely keeps private. He has been in a long-standing relationship with Alicia Grimaldi, his former personal assistant. Adams shares two daughters with Grimaldi, Mirabella Bunny Adams and Lula Rosylea Adams. The couple’s family life remains a consistent, if rarely publicized, aspect of his public persona.

Career Highlights Bryan Adams’ album Reckless, released in 1984, became the first Canadian album to be certified diamond, launching him to global stardom with hit singles like “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven”. He has sold between 75 million and over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. Beyond music, Adams has cultivated a successful career as a photographer, with his work published in prestigious magazines and displayed in exhibitions. He also established The Bryan Adams Foundation, which supports various charitable causes globally. To date, Adams has collected one Grammy Award, 20 Juno Awards, and has been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among many other honors.