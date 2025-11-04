Who Is Flume? Harley Edward Streten, known as Flume, is an Australian musician and DJ recognized for his pioneering future bass sound. His distinct production style blends intricate sound design with melodic electronic textures. He broke into the public eye with his self-titled debut album in 2012, which quickly topped the ARIA Albums Chart. This critical and commercial success established him as a prominent new voice in electronic music.

Full Name Harley Edward Streten Gender Male Relationship Status Single Nationality Australian Education Seaforth Public School, St Augustine’s College, Mosman High School Father Glen Streten Mother Lyndall Streten

Early Life and Education Born Harley Edward Streten in Sydney, New South Wales, Flume grew up on the Northern Beaches with his filmmaker father, Glen, and horticulturist mother, Lyndall. His early interest in music sparked from a basic CD mixing program found in a cereal box. He attended Seaforth Public School for primary education, then later St Augustine’s College and Mosman High School for secondary schooling. This foundational exposure to music production at a young age set the course for his eventual career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Flume’s public life, including a relationship with Paige Elkington earlier in the decade. More recently, he announced an engagement to fashion designer Isabella Lalonde in April 2025; however, public reports in May 2025 indicated a swift end to this engagement, with both parties removing related social media posts.

Career Highlights Flume’s electronic music career took off with his 2012 self-titled debut album, which quickly ascended to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart and achieved double-platinum status. His follow-up, Skin, continued this success, winning a Grammy Award. Beyond his studio releases, he consistently explores new sonic territories through mixtapes like Hi This Is Flume and collaborative EPs such as We Live In A Society with JPEGMAFIA. He has also remixed tracks for major artists including Lorde and Sam Smith. To date, Flume has collected a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, along with numerous ARIA Music Awards, cementing Streten as a leading figure in modern electronic music.