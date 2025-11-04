Who Is Robert Patrick? Robert Hammond Patrick is an American actor widely recognized for his intense portrayals of villains and authoritative figures across film and television. His commanding presence and ability to embody formidable characters have made him a distinctive presence in Hollywood. His breakout moment came with the iconic role of the T-1000 in James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which instantly cemented his status as a memorable on-screen antagonist. This pivotal performance launched a career marked by diverse and impactful roles.

Full Name Robert Hammond Patrick Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Farmington High School, Bowling Green State University Father Robert M. Patrick Mother Nadine Patrick Siblings Richard Patrick, Lewis Patrick, Karen Patrick, Cheri Patrick Kids Samuel Patrick, Austin Patrick

Early Life and Education Born in Marietta, Georgia, Robert Patrick was the eldest of five children, growing up in various cities including Boston, Detroit, and Dayton. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1977, where he excelled in track and football. His interest in drama sparked while attending Bowling Green State University, leading him to leave before graduating to pursue acting. He later moved to Los Angeles at age 26, beginning his career in low-budget action films.

Notable Relationships Robert Patrick married actress Barbara Hooper in 1990, during the filming of his breakthrough role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. They have frequently appeared together in various projects, including the series The X-Files. The couple shares two children, a son named Samuel Patrick and a daughter named Austin Patrick. Patrick maintains a private family life, focusing on his long-standing partnership with Hooper.

Career Highlights Robert Patrick’s career truly ignited with his unforgettable performance as the T-1000 in James Cameron’s 1991 blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a role that earned him Saturn Award and MTV Movie Award nominations. He continued to build a solid reputation, appearing in films like Cop Land and The Faculty. His significant television work includes playing FBI Special Agent John Doggett for two seasons on The X-Files, for which he won a Saturn Award in 2001. Patrick also had prominent roles as Colonel Tom Ryan in The Unit and Agent Cabe Gallo in Scorpion. More recently, Patrick has garnered critical acclaim for his roles in series such as Peacemaker, 1923, and Reacher, further showcasing his versatility. He has collected a Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television, solidifying his enduring legacy.