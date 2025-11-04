Who Is Tilda Swinton? Katherine Matilda Swinton is a British actress celebrated for her striking presence and ability to embody eccentric characters. Her distinctive style and fearless approach have made her an icon in independent cinema. She first gained widespread recognition for her powerful, gender-bending performance in the 1992 film Orlando. This acclaimed role firmly established Swinton as a significant force in art house film.

Full Name Katherine Matilda Swinton Gender Female Height 5 feet 10½ inches (179 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Sandro Kopp Nationality British Ethnicity White Education New Hall, Cambridge Father Sir John Swinton of Kimmerghame Mother Judith Balfour Siblings James Christopher Swinton, Alexander Harold Swinton, William Henry Swinton Kids Honor Swinton Byrne, Xavier Swinton Byrne

Early Life and Education Katherine Matilda Swinton was born in London to a distinguished Scottish family, with her father, Sir John Swinton, a Major-General in the British Army. Her upbringing was steeped in this background, connecting her to an ancient lineage. She attended several independent schools, including West Heath Girls’ School, before graduating from New Hall at the University of Cambridge. There, she studied social and political sciences and English literature, beginning her stage performances.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with German painter Sandro Kopp, Tilda Swinton has been partners with him since 2004. Previously, she was in a long-term relationship with Scottish artist John Byrne from 1989 to 2003. The actress shares twins, Honor and Xavier Swinton Byrne, with John Byrne, with whom she co-parents. Swinton and Kopp maintain a private but open artistic and personal connection.

Career Highlights Tilda Swinton’s filmography features a diverse array of critically acclaimed roles, notably her groundbreaking performance in Orlando. She further gained recognition as the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia series and for her Oscar-winning turn in Michael Clayton. Beyond acting, Swinton co-founded the film festival Ballerina Ballroom Cinema of Dreams in 2008, showcasing her commitment to independent cinema. She has also consistently collaborated with renowned auteurs, enriching her distinctive artistic path. Her accolades include an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Volpi Cup, cementing her status as a revered figure in international film.