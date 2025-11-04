Who Is Eliud Kipchoge? Eliud Kipchoge is a Kenyan professional runner renowned for his unwavering discipline and profound mental strength in long-distance racing. He has consistently redefined the limits of human endurance, earning a reputation as the greatest marathoner of all time. His breakout moment arrived in October 2019 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, when he became the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours. This historic, albeit unofficial, feat captured global attention and cemented his legacy.

Full Name Eliud Kipchoge Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality Kenyan Ethnicity African Education Kaptel Secondary School Mother Janet Rotich Kids Lynn, Griffin, Gordon

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County, Kenya, Eliud Kipchoge was brought up by his single mother, a teacher, after his father passed away when he was young. He developed a strong work ethic early on, often running three kilometers (two miles) to school daily, which unknowingly laid the foundation for his future career in athletics. He attended Kaptel Secondary School, graduating in 1999, where he later met his longtime coach Patrick Sang. This pivotal encounter at sixteen years old set Kipchoge on a path of dedicated training and mentorship.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile triumphs has run parallel to Eliud Kipchoge’s enduring private life, marked by his marriage to Grace Sugut Kipchoge. They have been married for over two decades, sharing a life grounded in routine and resilience in Eldoret, Kenya. Kipchoge shares three children with Grace Sugut—Lynn, Griffin, and Gordon—with whom he maintains a close family life. His wife often provides steadfast support, including famously fasting for a week before his 2022 Berlin Marathon world record.

Career Highlights Eliud Kipchoge etched his name into history at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, setting a new official marathon world record of 2:01:39, which he then bettered to 2:01:09 in 2022. He holds the incredible distinction of winning five Berlin Marathon titles, more than any other male athlete. Beyond his competitive achievements, Kipchoge and his wife are building a foundation dedicated to developing athletic talent, advancing literacy, and promoting environmental stewardship in Kenya. He also serves as a global ambassador for The Daily Mile, an initiative encouraging physical activity in schools worldwide. To date, Kipchoge has collected two Olympic gold medals in the marathon (2016 and 2020) and has secured numerous victories in other World Marathon Majors, including four London Marathon titles.