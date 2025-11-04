Who Is BoA? Kwon Bo-ah is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress known as the “Queen of K-pop.” Her dynamic performances and influential career have defined her impact across Asia. She achieved breakthrough success with her 2002 Japanese debut album, Listen to My Heart, becoming the first Korean artist to top the Oricon charts. This landmark established her widespread Asian dominance.

Full Name Kwon Bo-ah Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Passed High School Equivalency Examination Father Kwon Je-chul Mother Young-ja Sung Siblings Kwon Sunhwon, Kwon Soonwook

Early Life and Education Born in Guri, South Korea, Kwon Bo-ah was discovered at age eleven while accompanying her older brother to an SM Entertainment talent search. Her parents initially opposed her entry into entertainment. She underwent rigorous training for two years, including vocal, dance, Japanese, and English lessons. BoA later passed the High School Graduation Certification Examination, focusing on her demanding career.

Notable Relationships A string of notable relationships has marked Kwon Bo-ah’s time in the public eye, including her confirmed romance with actor Joo Won. Their relationship was publicly acknowledged in late 2016. The couple ended their relationship in late 2017. BoA has no children and has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since.

Career Highlights BoA’s debut Korean album, ID; Peace B, launched her career, followed by the seminal Japanese album Listen to My Heart. The latter sold over one million copies, making her the first Korean artist to achieve this milestone in Japan. She later diversified her work, serving as a judge on K-pop Star and a host for Produce 101. BoA also debuted in the US with the single “Eat You Up” and joined the supergroup Got the Beat.