Who Is Sam Rockwell? Sam Rockwell is an American actor celebrated for his captivating and often eccentric characterizations. He brings a unique intensity and comedic timing to a diverse range of roles, making him a compelling presence on screen. His breakout moment arrived with his critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This powerful role earned him widespread recognition, culminating in an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Full Name Sam Rockwell Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Education Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, Urban Pioneers, William Esper Studio Father Pete Rockwell Mother Penny Hess

Early Life and Education Sam Rockwell was born in Daly City, California, to actors Pete Rockwell and Penny Hess. After his parents divorced when he was five, he split his time between his father in San Francisco and his mother in New York City, where he made an early stage appearance at age ten. He attended the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts before receiving his high school diploma from Urban Pioneers, an alternative school. He later honed his craft at the William Esper Studio in New York, pursuing his passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Sam Rockwell has been in a long-term relationship with actress Leslie Bibb since 2007. They met in Los Angeles and have appeared together in several films, including Iron Man 2 and Don Verdean, and the third season of The White Lotus. Rockwell has stated publicly that he does not wish to have children, emphasizing his focus on his career. He and Bibb, while not married, maintain a private yet supportive partnership.

Career Highlights Sam Rockwell’s film career is marked by his ability to inhabit complex and memorable characters, often in independent films and blockbusters. He garnered significant acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Officer Jason Dixon in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Beyond film, Rockwell earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Bob Fosse in the 2019 miniseries Fosse/Verdon and a Tony Award nomination for the Broadway revival of American Buffalo. He has consistently delivered impactful performances across stage and screen.