Happy birthday to Ryan Gosling , Anne Hathaway , and xQc ! November 13 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Ryan Gosling, 45 Renowned for his captivating performances, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has graced both independent and blockbuster films, earning critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. He first rose to prominence with his breakout role in The Notebook and later earned a Golden Globe for his work in La La Land. Gosling also expresses his creativity through music as a member of Dead Man's Bones.



Little-known fact: Before achieving fame, Ryan Gosling was almost a member of the iconic boy band the Backstreet Boys.

#2 Actress Anne Hathaway, 43 Renowned for her captivating screen presence, Anne Jacqueline Hathaway is an American actress with a flair for both dramatic and comedic roles. Her film debut in The Princess Diaries established her as a rising star, showcasing her endearing charm. She later garnered an Academy Award for her powerful performance in Les Misérables.



Little-known fact: As a child, Anne Hathaway briefly considered becoming a Roman Catholic nun before pursuing her acting career.

#3 Online Streamer Xqc, 30 Known for his electrifying online presence, Canadian streamer and former professional Overwatch player Félix Lengyel built a massive audience with his high-octane personality and unfiltered commentary. Lengyel earned the Overwatch World Cup Most Valuable Player award in 2017, and later became one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch from 2020 to 2022, a testament to his consistent engagement. He then signed a groundbreaking $100 million deal with streaming platform Kick.



Little-known fact: Before his streaming career, Félix Lengyel initially played League of Legends under the alias xQcLoL.

#4 Basketball Player Russell Westbrook, 37 Renowned for his explosive athleticism, American professional basketball player Russell Westbrook captured the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2017. He is best known for his record-setting number of career triple-doubles. Westbrook has also represented the US national team, winning gold medals in the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 Olympics.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on basketball, Russell Westbrook was a highly touted football player in his youth.

#5 Basketball Player Paolo Banchero, 23 An impactful American professional basketball player, Paolo Banchero rose to prominence as the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He cemented his status by earning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2023. Banchero also achieved his first All-Star selection at just 21 years old.



Little-known fact: Before his basketball career, Paolo Banchero was also a talented youth quarterback in the state of Washington.

#6 Singer and Actress Choi Yoo-Jung, 26 Rising from a competitive reality show, South Korean singer and actress Choi Yoo-jung captured hearts with her vibrant energy and versatile talent. She is widely known for her success on Produce 101, which launched her into I.O.I, and for her subsequent work with Weki Meki and as a solo artist.

Beyond music, Choi Yoo-jung has ventured into acting roles and musical theater, showcasing her broad artistic range.



Little-known fact: Choi Yoo-jung has a sunflower tattoo, which was her late grandfather’s affectionate nickname for her.

#7 Singer and Actress Sandara Park, 41 With a dynamic career bridging two cultures, South Korean singer and actress Sandara Park first found fame as a television personality in the Philippines. Her unique style and engaging persona quickly captivated audiences. Park later achieved global stardom as a member of the groundbreaking K-pop group 2NE1, before launching a successful solo career.



Little-known fact: She once revealed that if someone does not reply to her text messages, she will promptly delete them from her phone contacts.

#8 Mixed Martial Artist Jorge Masvidal, 41 Respected for his aggressive style and knockout power, Jorge Masvidal is an American professional boxer and former mixed martial artist. Jorge Masvidal gained widespread fame for achieving the fastest knockout in UFC history and capturing the symbolic "BMF" title. He continues to influence combat sports as a promoter and entrepreneur.



Little-known fact: Before his professional fighting career, Jorge Masvidal was known for his street fighting prowess in Miami, with videos of his early brawls circulating on YouTube.

#9 Singer-Songwriter Neil Young, 80 Canadian-American singer-songwriter Neil Young rose to prominence with his distinctive folk rock sound and deeply personal lyrics. He is renowned for hit albums like *Harvest* and his influential guitar work. Young is also a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, cementing his legacy.



Little-known fact: He co-founded the Bridge School for children with severe disabilities, inspired by his sons' conditions.

#10 Singer and Actor Omarion, 41 Renowned for his captivating R&B sound and magnetic stage presence, American singer-songwriter Omarion rose to prominence as a dynamic performer. He first gained fame as the lead vocalist of the popular boy band B2K, later launching a successful solo career with his Grammy-nominated debut album O. Beyond music, he has showcased his talents in various films.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Omarion appeared in commercials for major brands such as Kellogg's Corn Pops and McDonald's.