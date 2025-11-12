Who Is Neil Young? Neil Young is a Canadian-American singer-songwriter, musician, and film director, known for his distinctive folk rock and country rock sound. His influential career spans decades, marked by deeply personal lyrics and unique guitar work. He achieved widespread fame with albums like *Harvest* and as a member of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His single “Heart of Gold” became his only No. 1 hit, solidifying his solo career.

Full Name Neil Percival Young Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Daryl Hannah Net Worth $200 million Nationality Canadian, American Education Kelvin High School Father Scott Alexander Young Mother Edna Blow Ragland Young Siblings Robert Young Kids Zeke Young, Ben Young, Amber Jean Young

Early Life and Education Born in Toronto, Canada, on November 12, 1945, Neil Young experienced his parents’ divorce when he was 12, leading him to relocate to Winnipeg with his mother. His early interest in music developed through playing ukulele and banjo, eventually leading him to form his first band, the Jades, while attending Earl Grey Junior High and Kelvin High School.

Notable Relationships Neil Young is currently married to actress Daryl Hannah, with whom he tied the knot in 2018 after they began dating in 2014. He was previously married to Susan Acevedo from 1968 to 1970 and to Pegi Morton Young from 1978 to 2014, with whom he had Ben Young and Amber Jean Young. Young also shares a son, Zeke Young, with Carrie Snodgress.

Career Highlights Neil Young’s influential career in folk rock and country rock produced hit albums like *Harvest* in 1972, which featured his only number one single, “Heart of Gold.” He also co-founded Buffalo Springfield, significantly contributing to their folk rock sound. Young is recognized as the “Godfather of Grunge” for his raw guitar work and influential style. He has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.