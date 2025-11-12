Who Is Choi Yoo-jung? Korean singer and actress Choi Yoo-jung is a dynamic performer, recognized for her energetic stage presence and versatile talents. Her career spans successful group activities and solo ventures. She first captivated audiences by achieving third place in the 2016 survival program Produce 101. This propelled her into the temporary girl group I.O.I, which quickly garnered widespread national attention.

Full Name Choi Yoo-jung Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Guri, South Korea, Choi Yoo-jung was an only child who developed an early interest in performing. While younger, she considered careers as a teacher or police officer before pursuing entertainment. She trained for four years and seven months under Fantagio, later attending Guri Girls’ High School before transferring to the School of Performing Arts Seoul due to her promotional activities.

Notable Relationships Choi Yoo-jung has largely kept her personal relationships private from the public eye. Earlier in her career, she briefly mentioned a first love she had as a student. No confirmed current partners or marital status have been publicly disclosed by the singer. She maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life.