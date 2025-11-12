Choi Yoo-jung: Bio And Career Highlights
Choi Yoo-jung
November 12, 1999
Guri, South Korea
26 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Choi Yoo-jung?
Korean singer and actress Choi Yoo-jung is a dynamic performer, recognized for her energetic stage presence and versatile talents. Her career spans successful group activities and solo ventures.
She first captivated audiences by achieving third place in the 2016 survival program Produce 101. This propelled her into the temporary girl group I.O.I, which quickly garnered widespread national attention.
|Full Name
|Choi Yoo-jung
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|School of Performing Arts Seoul
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Guri, South Korea, Choi Yoo-jung was an only child who developed an early interest in performing. While younger, she considered careers as a teacher or police officer before pursuing entertainment.
She trained for four years and seven months under Fantagio, later attending Guri Girls’ High School before transferring to the School of Performing Arts Seoul due to her promotional activities.
Notable Relationships
Choi Yoo-jung has largely kept her personal relationships private from the public eye. Earlier in her career, she briefly mentioned a first love she had as a student.
No confirmed current partners or marital status have been publicly disclosed by the singer. She maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life.
Career Highlights
Choi Yoo-jung launched her career with considerable success, notably placing third in the Produce 101 survival program. This led to her debut with the project girl group I.O.I in May 2016, which released popular singles like “Dream Girls” and “Whatta Man”.
Following I.O.I’s disbandment, she re-debuted with Weki Meki in August 2017 and later made her solo debut with the single album “Sunflower” in September 2022. Choi has also expanded into acting, starring in web dramas such as Cast: The Golden Age of Insiders and Single and Ready to Mingle.
