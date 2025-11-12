Choi Yoo-jung wearing headphones and a white hoodie, speaking into a microphone during a recording session.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Choi Yoo-jung

Born

November 12, 1999

Died
Birthplace

Guri, South Korea

Age

26 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Choi Yoo-jung?

Korean singer and actress Choi Yoo-jung is a dynamic performer, recognized for her energetic stage presence and versatile talents. Her career spans successful group activities and solo ventures.

She first captivated audiences by achieving third place in the 2016 survival program Produce 101. This propelled her into the temporary girl group I.O.I, which quickly garnered widespread national attention.

Full NameChoi Yoo-jung
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
NationalitySouth Korean
EthnicityKorean
EducationSchool of Performing Arts Seoul

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Guri, South Korea, Choi Yoo-jung was an only child who developed an early interest in performing. While younger, she considered careers as a teacher or police officer before pursuing entertainment.

She trained for four years and seven months under Fantagio, later attending Guri Girls’ High School before transferring to the School of Performing Arts Seoul due to her promotional activities.

Notable Relationships

Choi Yoo-jung has largely kept her personal relationships private from the public eye. Earlier in her career, she briefly mentioned a first love she had as a student.

No confirmed current partners or marital status have been publicly disclosed by the singer. She maintains a private stance regarding her romantic life.

Career Highlights

Choi Yoo-jung launched her career with considerable success, notably placing third in the Produce 101 survival program. This led to her debut with the project girl group I.O.I in May 2016, which released popular singles like “Dream Girls” and “Whatta Man”.

Following I.O.I’s disbandment, she re-debuted with Weki Meki in August 2017 and later made her solo debut with the single album “Sunflower” in September 2022. Choi has also expanded into acting, starring in web dramas such as Cast: The Golden Age of Insiders and Single and Ready to Mingle.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.