Who Is Omarion? Omarion is an American singer and actor, widely recognized for his smooth R&B vocals and dynamic stage presence. His enduring charisma has kept him a prominent figure in music for over two decades. He first captivated audiences as the lead vocalist of the early 2000s boy band B2K, which quickly achieved significant success with chart-topping singles. The group’s energetic performances solidified his breakout moment in popular culture.

Full Name Omari Ishmael Grandberry Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father Trent Grandberry Mother Leslie Burrell Siblings O’Ryan Browner, Ukil Grandberry, Arielle Grandberry, Kira Grandberry, Amira Grandberry, Tymon Grandberry Kids Megaa Omari Grandberry, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry

Early Life and Education Omari Ishmael Grandberry was born on November 12, 1984, in Inglewood, California, the eldest of seven children to Leslie Burrell and Trent Grandberry. His mother, a hairstylist, encouraged his early interest in entertainment. From an early age, Omarion appeared in commercials for major brands like Kellogg’s Corn Pops and McDonald’s, showcasing his natural talent. He also began his dancing career as a background performer for an R&B girl group.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Omarion’s public life, most notably his relationship with Apryl Jones, which began around 2013 and gained media attention through reality television. Omarion shares two children, Megaa Omari Grandberry and A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, with ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones, with whom he amicably co-parents following their separation in 2016.

Career Highlights Omarion’s R&B career took flight as the charismatic lead singer of the boy band B2K, achieving widespread success with hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump” and “Uh Huh.” The group’s albums, including B2K and Pandemonium!, earned platinum certifications and topped charts. Following B2K’s disbandment, he launched a successful solo career, highlighted by his debut album O, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and received a Grammy nomination. Omarion has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as You Got Served and Fat Albert. He co-founded and headlined The Millennium Tour, which received Billboard Music Award nominations for Best R&B Tour. Omarion also notably won a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Tour in 2021.