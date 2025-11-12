Sandara Park: Bio And Career Highlights
Sandara Park
November 12, 1984
Busan, South Korea
41 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Sandara Park?
Sandara Park is a South Korean singer, actress, and television host, celebrated for her vibrant stage presence and youthful image. Her distinctive fashion choices and quirky personality have captivated audiences globally.
She first garnered widespread attention as a contestant on the Philippine talent show Star Circle Quest in 2004, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Park’s subsequent successful acting and music career in the Philippines solidified her early stardom.
|Full Name
|Sandara Park
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 3¾ inches (162 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$16 million
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|Philippine Pasay Chung Hua Academy
|Father
|Ik-Su Park
|Mother
|Kyung Ran-Kim
|Siblings
|Thunder, Durami Park
Early Life and Education
Sandara Park was born in Busan, South Korea, but her family relocated to the Philippines when she was ten, seeking new business opportunities. Her younger siblings, Thunder and Durami Park, also grew up there, with Sandara adapting to a new culture.
She attended Philippine Pasay Chung Hua Academy, immersing herself in Filipino culture and diligently learning Tagalog. This early move foreshadowed her unique dual-country stardom, where she began her entertainment journey.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not marked Sandara Park’s public life; she dated Filipino actor Joseph Bitangcol during her early career in the Philippines. Her commitment to her career often prioritized personal relationships during her peak idol years.
Park has no children. She has since expressed a newfound openness to dating while navigating the complexities of public life and personal happiness, but remains officially single.
Career Highlights
Sandara Park’s career breakthrough came with her debut in 2009 as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which achieved immense global popularity. The group’s innovative sound and style led to numerous chart-topping hits and widespread international recognition.
Beyond music, Park has expanded her presence as a television host and judge on various South Korean and Filipino shows, including the popular Video Star. She also launched her YouTube channel, Dara TV, showcasing her engaging personality and fashion influence.
Signature Quote
“Yes, I don’t have any talent. That’s why I work hard.”
