Who Is Russell Westbrook? Russell Westbrook III is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his explosive athleticism and relentless drive. His dynamic play consistently electrifies audiences on the court. He captured widespread attention during the 2016-17 NBA season when he became only the second player ever to average a triple-double for a full season, earning him the league’s MVP award. Westbrook is known for his signature pre-game fashion choices.

Full Name Russell Westbrook III Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $300 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Leuzinger High School, UCLA Father Russell Westbrook Jr. Mother Shannon Horton Siblings Raynard Westbrook Kids Noah Russell Westbrook, Skye Westbrook, Jordyn Westbrook

Early Life and Education Growing up in Hawthorne, California, Russell Westbrook III developed his basketball skills under the diligent coaching of his father, Russell Westbrook Jr., who pushed him with repetitive drills. His mother, Shannon Horton, emphasized academic focus alongside athletic pursuits. He attended Leuzinger High School, entering as an undersized point guard but developing significantly by his senior year. Westbrook later played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins, earning third-team all-conference honors before entering the NBA draft.

Notable Relationships Russell Westbrook is married to Nina Earl Westbrook, his college sweetheart, whom he wed on August 29, 2015, in Beverly Hills. Their relationship began while both were student-athletes at UCLA. The couple shares three children: son Noah Russell, born in May 2017, and twin daughters Skye and Jordyn, born in November 2018. They are often seen together at events, demonstrating a strong family bond.

Career Highlights Russell Westbrook holds the NBA record for most career triple-doubles, surpassing Oscar Robertson. He earned the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2017 after a historic season averaging a triple-double. Beyond the court, Westbrook launched the streetwear brand Honor the Gift in 2016 and is an investor in Little Kitchen Academy. He also established the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation in 2012, empowering youth through education and family services.