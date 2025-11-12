Who Is Ryan Gosling? Ryan Thomas Gosling is a Canadian actor and musician, recognized for his versatile performances across independent films and major studio productions. He effortlessly brings depth to diverse roles, establishing himself as a compelling screen presence. His breakout moment arrived in 2004 with the romantic drama The Notebook, which cemented his status as a leading man. The film garnered significant box office success and captivated audiences worldwide.

Full Name Ryan Thomas Gosling Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Partner Net Worth $80 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Gladstone Public School, Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Lester B. Pearson High School Father Thomas Ray Gosling Mother Donna Gosling Siblings Mandi Gosling Kids Esmeralda Amada Gosling, Amada Lee Gosling

Early Life and Education Born in London, Ontario, Ryan Gosling grew up in a family rooted in Mormonism, with his father, Thomas Ray Gosling, working as a traveling salesman and his mother, Donna Gosling, as a secretary. His parents’ divorce when he was thirteen led him and his older sister, Mandi Gosling, to be raised by their mother. He attended Gladstone Public School, Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, and Lester B. Pearson High School, yet he also experienced homeschooling. Gosling fostered an early interest in performing, often singing with his sister at weddings, a pursuit that cultivated his passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Ryan Gosling has been in a long-term relationship with actress Eva Mendes since 2011, after they met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple maintains a private family life, largely staying out of the public spotlight. They share two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born in 2014, and Amada Lee Gosling, born in 2016. Gosling has often spoken about prioritizing his family and cherishing his time with Mendes and their children.

Career Highlights Ryan Gosling’s career took flight with his starring role in the 2004 romantic drama The Notebook, which garnered widespread public attention and box office success. He continued to impress critics with roles in independent films such as Half Nelson in 2006, earning his first Academy Award nomination. His versatility shone through with hits like Crazy, Stupid, Love, Drive, and the musical La La Land in 2016, for which he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. More recently, his portrayal of Ken in the 2023 fantasy comedy Barbie became his highest-grossing release. Beyond acting, Gosling formed the indie rock band Dead Man’s Bones, releasing their debut album in 2009. He also co-owns Tagine, a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills, and has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including animal rights and raising awareness for conflicts in Africa.