Happy birthday to Chaka Khan , Damon Albarn , and Keri Russell ! March 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter Chaka Khan, 73 Known for her dynamic voice and stage presence, American singer and songwriter Chaka Khan burst onto the scene in the 1970s. She rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus, earning a Grammy Award for "Tell Me Something Good" and later achieving solo success with her anthem "I'm Every Woman".



Little-known fact: At age 14, Chaka Khan joined the Black Panther Party, becoming involved in civil rights activism.

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#2 English Singer-Songwriter, Producer and Actor Damon Albarn, 58 Renowned for his restless creative spirit, British musician Damon Albarn emerged as a pivotal figure in modern music. He is recognized for fronting the iconic bands Blur and Gorillaz, consistently pushing artistic boundaries with diverse sounds and collaborations. Albarn also spearheads the Africa Express initiative, bridging musical traditions worldwide.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Damon Albarn initially pursued drama at East 15 Acting School but left after a year.

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#3 American Actress Keri Russell, 50 With a career marked by versatility and impactful performances, American actress Keri Russell has left an indelible mark on television and film. Russell gained prominence with her Golden Globe-winning role in Felicity and has since earned critical acclaim for The Americans. Her work showcases a compelling ability to transform across diverse genres.



Little-known fact: Russell's decision to cut her famously curly hair for Felicity's second season caused a national uproar among fans and garnered significant media attention.

#4 American Actress Michelle Monaghan, 50 An American actress known for versatile roles, Michelle Monaghan has built a distinguished career in both film and television. She gained wide recognition for her performances in the Mission: Impossible film series and the acclaimed HBO series True Detective. Monaghan often balances compelling dramatic turns with action-packed roles.



Little-known fact: Michelle Monaghan once won a blue ribbon for hog wrestling at her local county fair in Iowa.

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#5 American Actor, Director and Screenwriter Randall Park, 52 Known for his warm comedic presence, Randall Park is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He rose to prominence as Louis Huang on Fresh Off the Boat and as Agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting professionally, Randall Park worked for a few years as a graphic and print designer for a weekly newspaper.

#6 American Actress Victoria Pedretti, 31 An American actress recognized for her compelling work in psychological thrillers, Victoria Pedretti gained widespread attention for her roles in popular Netflix series. She anchors narratives with raw emotion, earning critical praise and a dedicated fanbase.



Little-known fact: She was diagnosed with ADHD at seven years old and expressed an early interest in musical theatre.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Musician Brett Eldredge, 40 An American country music singer and songwriter, Brett Eldredge has carved a niche with his soulful voice and classic influences. He achieved widespread recognition for chart-topping hits like “Don't Ya” and his dynamic stage presence during extensive tours. Eldredge continues to release critically acclaimed albums, showcasing his versatile musical artistry.



Little-known fact: His song “Raymond” was inspired by his grandmother's struggle with Alzheimer's, adding a deeply personal touch to his early work.

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#8 American Blogger Perez Hilton, 48 An American blogger and media personality, Perez Hilton transformed celebrity gossip into a digital empire with his influential website. He is celebrated for his unique commentary and pioneering role in social media.



Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. also hosts a popular podcast, has written four books, and appeared in various television shows and films.



Little-known fact: Before launching his influential blog, Perez Hilton briefly worked as a media relations assistant for the LGBT rights organization GLAAD.

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#9 American Actress Catherine Keener, 67 Grit and a naturalistic acting style define American actress Catherine Keener, whose work often explores complex, relatable female characters. Keener earned Academy Award nominations for her roles in the films Being John Malkovich and Capote, and she has collaborated frequently with noted independent directors.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Catherine Keener managed a McDonald's in New York City after graduating from college.

#10 English Royal Princess Eugenie, 36 Grace and public service mark the life of British royal family member Princess Eugenie, born in London. She engages deeply with the art world as a gallery director, while also championing numerous charitable initiatives through her co-founded Anti-Slavery Collective.



Little-known fact: She underwent back surgery at age twelve to correct scoliosis, an experience that later led to her advocacy for the condition.

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