Who Is Randall Park? Randall Park is an American actor and filmmaker celebrated for his versatile comedic timing and heartfelt dramatic performances. His work consistently elevates Asian American representation in mainstream media. He first gained widespread recognition playing Louis Huang on the groundbreaking ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, a role that earned critical praise and a dedicated following. Park’s nuanced portrayal offered a fresh perspective on immigrant family life.

Full Name Randall Park Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jae Suh Park Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Hamilton High School, University of California, Los Angeles Father Harry Park Mother Duk Hee Park Kids Ruby Louise Park

Early Life and Education The son of Korean immigrants, Randall Park grew up in the Castle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. His mother worked as an accountant at UCLA, while his father owned a one-hour photo store. He attended Hamilton High School’s humanities magnet program before enrolling at the University of California, Los Angeles. There, he co-founded the LCC Theatre Company, an Asian American theater group that sparked his desire to act professionally.

Notable Relationships Randall Park is married to actress Jae Suh Park, with whom he has collaborated on various projects including The Mindy Project and the short film Love, NY. Their relationship remains a quiet, supportive cornerstone of his public life. The couple shares a daughter, Ruby Louise Park, born in 2012, who even appeared in her father’s web series “Baby Mentalist.” Park openly discusses their family life and his daughter’s autism.

Career Highlights Randall Park anchored the acclaimed ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat as Louis Huang, a role that brought him a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. He also notably portrayed Kim Jong Un in the controversial film The Interview. His diverse filmography includes appearing as Agent Jimmy Woo across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp and the series WandaVision. Park also co-wrote and starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. As a filmmaker, Park made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama Shortcomings, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. This marked another significant expansion of his creative endeavors.