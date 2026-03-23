Who Is Catherine Keener? Catherine Keener is an American actress known for her naturalistic performances and nuanced portrayals of complex women. She consistently delivers authentic, emotionally rich characters in both independent and studio films. Keener first gained widespread attention for her role in the 1999 film Being John Malkovich, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her critically acclaimed performance showcased her ability to blend sharp wit with vulnerability.

Full Name Catherine Ann Keener Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, Lebanese American Education Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Wheaton College Father Jim Keener Mother Evelyn Jamiel Keener Siblings Elizabeth Keener, Michael Keener Kids Clyde Mulroney

Early Life and Education Keener’s early life in Miami, Florida, was shaped by her family, including parents Jim and Evelyn, and her four siblings. She was raised Catholic and attended Catholic schools, including Monsignor Edward Pace High School. She later attended Wheaton College in Massachusetts, where she majored in American Studies and discovered a passion for theater after enrolling in a drama course.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Catherine Keener’s adult life, most notably her marriage to actor Dermot Mulroney. They met on the set of Survival Quest in 1987 and were married for seventeen years. Keener shares a son, Clyde Mulroney, with her former husband, with whom she co-parents. She also briefly dated actor Benicio Del Toro after her divorce.

Career Highlights Catherine Keener’s career includes two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress. These were for her captivating role as Maxine Lund in Being John Malkovich and her portrayal of author Harper Lee in Capote. Beyond her acclaimed film work, Keener has expanded into television roles, starring in the Showtime dramedy series Kidding from 2018 to 2020. She also appeared in the 2021 Netflix horror drama miniseries Brand New Cherry Flavor.