Who Is Perez Hilton? Perez Hilton is an American blogger and media personality, widely recognized for his unique, often controversial, approach to celebrity gossip. He transformed online commentary into a distinct, doodle-filled brand. He launched PerezHilton.com in 2004, which quickly gained notoriety as “Hollywood’s Most-Hated Website” for its biting satire and unfiltered celebrity takes. The site rapidly accrued millions of page views, establishing him as a prominent figure in digital media.

Full Name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban American Education Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, New York University Father Mario Armando Lavandeira Sr. Mother Teresita Lavandeira Siblings Barbara Lavandeira Kids Mario Armando Lavandeira III, Mia Alma, Mayte Amor

Early Life and Education Born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. in Miami, Florida, Perez Hilton was raised by his Cuban parents in the neighborhoods of Little Havana and Westchester. His upbringing instilled a vibrant cultural foundation and early exposure to performance. He attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, an all-boys Catholic institution in Miami, graduating in 1996. Hilton later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from New York University, initially pursuing an acting career before his blogging ascent.

Notable Relationships An openly gay man, Perez Hilton has forged a unique path to fatherhood, embracing single parenthood through surrogacy. His public journey has highlighted evolving family structures in the media landscape. Hilton is a devoted father to three children: a son, Mario Armando Lavandeira III, born in 2013, and two daughters, Mia Alma, born in 2015, and Mayte Amor, born in 2017. He resides in Las Vegas with his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, who assists with the family.

Career Highlights Perez Hilton established himself as a dominant force in online media by founding PerezHilton.com, an influential celebrity gossip blog launched in 2004. His distinctive style of commenting on tabloid photos garnered massive daily traffic, fundamentally altering celebrity coverage. Beyond blogging, Hilton expanded his media presence, hosting a nationally syndicated radio show, “Radio Perez,” and co-hosting The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker. He has also appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Celebrity Big Brother.