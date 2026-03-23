Who Is Brett Eldredge? Brett Ryan Eldredge is an American country music singer and songwriter, known for his smooth baritone vocals and soulful blend of traditional country with a touch of jazz. His charismatic stage presence connects deeply with audiences. His breakout arrived with the release of his debut single “Raymond” in 2010, which resonated for its poignant storytelling. He later scored three consecutive number one hits from his debut album, solidifying his place in country music.

Full Name Brett Ryan Eldredge Gender Male Height 6 feet 4.5 inches (194 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, English, Swedish, Irish, Dutch Education Elmhurst College, Middle Tennessee State University Father Christopher Eldredge Mother Robin Beth Eldredge Siblings Brice Eldredge

Early Life and Education Music filled the Eldredge household in Paris, Illinois, where Brett Ryan Eldredge grew up listening to artists like Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra. His parents, Christopher and Robin Beth Eldredge, encouraged his early interest in singing. He initially attended Elmhurst College before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University, where he immersed himself in country music. It was in Nashville, honing his songwriting, that he truly began to forge his unique sound.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has often been speculated, yet Brett Ryan Eldredge has remained officially single throughout his career. He has been linked to figures like model Rachel Hilbert and Sadie Robertson, though he has consistently clarified these were not confirmed romantic relationships. Eldredge has no children and is not currently in a publicly acknowledged relationship. He has openly expressed optimism about finding a life partner in the future, valuing the idea of shared love.

Career Highlights Brett Ryan Eldredge’s debut album, Bring You Back, launched his career with three consecutive number one singles: “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” and “Mean to Me,” establishing his signature sound. His subsequent albums, Illinois and Sunday Drive, continued this success, racking up five number one hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Beyond his studio releases, Eldredge has captivated fans with his annual Christmas tours, often featuring his popular holiday album Glow. He has also joined major tours, including opening for Taylor Swift’s Red Tour. His impactful contributions to country music were recognized with the CMA Awards New Artist of the Year in 2014, cementing Eldredge as a dynamic and influential artist.