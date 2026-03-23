Who Is Victoria Pedretti? Victoria Pedretti is an American actress known for her compelling, emotionally direct performances in the horror and thriller genres. She consistently transforms complex characters into gripping drama, captivating global audiences. Her breakout moment arrived with The Haunting of Hill House, where her portrayal of Nell Crain earned critical acclaim and established her as a rising star. The role solidified her reputation as a “scream queen.”

Full Name Victoria Pedretti Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Ethan Delorenzo Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Pennsbury High School, Carnegie Mellon School of Drama Father Michael Pedretti Mother Nancy Hill Siblings One half-sister

Early Life and Education Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Victoria Pedretti was raised with a strong connection to her part-Italian and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, celebrating a bat mitzvah in her youth. Diagnosed with ADHD at age seven, she found an early interest in musical theater. She attended Pennsbury High School, where her passion for performance developed, before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the esteemed Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh.

Notable Relationships Victoria Pedretti made her engagement public in July 2025 to artist and filmmaker Ethan Delorenzo, after keeping their romance largely private. She was previously linked to actor Dylan Arnold in 2021 and Fred Hechinger in 2024. Pedretti has no children. Her fiancé, Delorenzo, has a son from a previous relationship, with whom he actively co-parents.

Career Highlights Victoria Pedretti rose to prominence starring in the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House as Eleanor “Nell” Crain, a role that brought her widespread critical acclaim. Her performance established her as a compelling presence in the genre and earned her a Saturn Award nomination. She gained further recognition for her lead role as Love Quinn in the Netflix thriller series You, appearing in two seasons. Pedretti’s portrayal of the complex character garnered her an MTV Award for Best Frightened Performance. Beyond television, Pedretti made her feature film debut in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and later appeared in the biographical drama Origin. She also made her Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People in 2024.