Who Is Keri Russell? Keri Lynn Russell is an American actress known for her captivating presence and her adeptness at portraying complex, multi-layered characters across film and television. Her work consistently showcases a compelling blend of strength and vulnerability. She first gained widespread public attention with her breakout role in the hit television series Felicity, where her nuanced portrayal earned critical acclaim. Russell secured a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for the show in 1999.

Full Name Keri Lynn Russell Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Matthew Rhys Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The All New Mickey Mouse Club Father David Russell Mother Stephanie Stephens Siblings Todd Russell, Julie Russell Kids River Deary, Willa Deary, Sam Evans

Early Life and Education Keri Lynn Russell grew up in a family that moved frequently due to her father, David Russell’s, executive work for Nissan Motors. This peripatetic childhood took the family through places like Coppell, Texas; Mesa, Arizona; and Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Her early talent in dancing helped her secure a spot on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, where she was a regular cast member from 1991 to 1994, alongside future stars.

Notable Relationships Currently, Keri Lynn Russell is partnered with actor Matthew Rhys, her co-star from the critically acclaimed series The Americans. They began their relationship in 2014, and in interviews, they often refer to each other as husband and wife. Before her current relationship, Russell was married to Shane Deary, a contractor she met through mutual friends, from 2007 until their divorce in 2014. She shares two children, River Deary and Willa Deary, with Deary, and a son, Sam Evans, with Rhys.

Career Highlights Keri Lynn Russell achieved her breakthrough with the television series Felicity, earning a Golden Globe Award in 1999 for her starring role. This performance cemented her status as a compelling lead, bringing depth to the college drama. More recently, Russell found renewed acclaim starring in the political drama The Diplomat on Netflix, for which she earned Emmy nominations. She also garnered significant recognition for her role as Elizabeth Jennings in the spy thriller The Americans. Her career has been marked by a diverse array of film roles, including appearances in Mission: Impossible III, Waitress, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.