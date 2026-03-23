Who Is Princess Eugenie? Eugenie Victoria Helena is a British royal family member known for her dedication to art and philanthropy. She actively supports various causes while balancing her public duties. Her public profile significantly rose with her highly anticipated wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at Windsor Castle. This widely broadcast event captivated audiences globally.

Full Name Eugenie Victoria Helena Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jack Brooksbank Net Worth $1 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St George’s School, Marlborough College, Newcastle University Father Prince Andrew, Duke of York Mother Sarah, Duchess of York Siblings Princess Beatrice Kids August Philip Brooksbank, Ernest George Brooksbank

Early Life and Education Born at Portland Hospital in London, Eugenie Victoria Helena grew up as the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, alongside her sister Princess Beatrice. Her parents ensured a nurturing environment despite their eventual divorce. She attended St George’s School and Marlborough College, later earning a degree from Newcastle University in English Literature, History of Art, and Politics. These early academic pursuits hinted at her later professional interests in the arts.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with Jack Brooksbank culminated in Princess Eugenie’s marriage on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Their engagement was announced in early 2018 after dating for several years. The couple shares two sons, August Philip Brooksbank and Ernest George Brooksbank, and continues to make joint public appearances. Their family life remains a subject of public interest and affection.

Career Highlights Princess Eugenie has established herself within the art world, notably becoming a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. This role allows her to actively engage with contemporary artists and exhibitions. Beyond her art career, she co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective, a significant initiative aiming to raise awareness about modern slavery. She champions various charitable causes, reflecting her commitment to social impact.