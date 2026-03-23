Who Is Chaka Khan? Chaka Khan is an American singer and songwriter known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence. Her distinctive voice has influenced generations across R&B, funk, and soul music. She first burst into the public eye as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus, finding early success with the hit “Tell Me Something Good”. This collaboration with Stevie Wonder quickly propelled the group to national recognition.

Full Name Chaka Khan Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Kenwood High School Father Charles Stevens Mother Sandra Coleman Siblings Yvonne Stevens, Mark Stevens, Zaheva Stevens, Tammy McCrary Kids Indira Milini, Damien Holland

Early Life and Education Yvette Marie Stevens was born in Chicago, Illinois, into an artistic household, the eldest of five children to Charles Stevens and Sandra Coleman. Her grandmother introduced her to jazz at an early age, fostering a deep love for music. She attended Saint Thomas the Apostle elementary school, and later Calumet High School and Kenwood High School. As a teenager, she formed the girl group The Crystalettes with her sister, developing her vocal talents long before joining Rufus.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chaka Khan’s personal life, including two marriages. Her first marriage was to Hassan Khan in 1970, which concluded shortly after. Khan later married Richard Holland in 1976 and is the mother of two children, Indira Milini and Damien Holland, whom she shares from different relationships. She is currently divorced, with no publicly confirmed partner.

Career Highlights Chaka Khan’s funk and R&B career took off as the electrifying lead singer of Rufus, delivering hits like “Tell Me Something Good” and the platinum-certified “Ain’t Nobody”. These tracks helped the band achieve multiple gold and platinum albums. Beyond her performing career, Khan launched a line of gourmet chocolates, Chakalates, and later introduced the Khana Sutra fragrance line. She also established the Chaka Khan Foundation, assisting women and children at risk. To date, Khan has collected eleven Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, cementing her status as a global music icon.