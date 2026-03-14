Happy birthday to Billy Crystal , Michael Caine , and Ansel Elgort ! March 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Comedian Billy Crystal, 78 An American comedian and actor celebrated for his expressive style, Billy Crystal has delighted audiences across film, television, and Broadway for decades. He is best known for memorable film roles and his acclaimed turns as host of the Academy Awards, bringing a unique blend of humor and warmth to each performance. Crystal's influential career includes his iconic portrayal of Harry in When Harry Met Sally… and his Tony Award-winning one-man show, 700 Sundays.



Little-known fact: Before finding widespread fame, Billy Crystal worked as a substitute teacher at Long Beach Junior High School on Long Island.

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#2 Actor Michael Caine, 93 Known for his distinctive Cockney accent, British actor Michael Caine built an illustrious career spanning over 70 years. He earned two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and appeared in more than 130 films, including Zulu and The Dark Knight Trilogy. Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, Caine remains a celebrated figure in cinema.



Little-known fact: Before adopting "Michael Caine," he legally changed his name from Maurice Joseph Micklewhite to ease airport security checks.

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#3 Actor Ansel Elgort, 32 American actor and musician Ansel Elgort rose to prominence with his poignant role in The Fault in Our Stars. He is also known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Baby Driver and his music career as DJ Ansølo.





Little-known fact: Ansel Elgort was a finalist for the role of young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

#4 Screenwriter and Producer Kevin Williamson, 61 Driven by a passion for genre storytelling, American screenwriter and producer Kevin Williamson is widely recognized for his sharp, self-referential horror films and groundbreaking teen dramas. He first captivated audiences with the 1996 slasher hit Scream, which he wrote. Williamson also created the iconic television series Dawson's Creek and later developed the popular supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries, shaping youth culture for decades.



Little-known fact: Before his screenwriting breakthrough, Kevin Williamson pursued an acting career and had small roles on TV series like Another World and In Living Color.

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#5 Comedian and Actor Brian Quinn, 50 An American comedian and actor, Brian Quinn rose to prominence as a member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe. He is widely recognized for his starring role in the popular TruTV hidden-camera series Impractical Jokers. Beyond television, Quinn also co-hosts the notable podcast Tell 'Em Steve-Dave!



Little-known fact: Before becoming a full-time comedian, Brian Quinn served for eight years with the New York City Fire Department.

#6 Actor Chris Klein, 47 Known for his charming on-screen presence, American actor Chris Klein rose to fame in the late 1990s as a teen heartthrob. He became widely recognized for his role as Oz in the American Pie film series, delivering a blend of earnestness and humor. Klein has also garnered attention for his later work on television shows like The Flash and Sweet Magnolias.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Chris Klein excelled as an outside linebacker on his high school football team.

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#7 Actress Elise Neal, 60 An American actress and producer, Elise Neal has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances across film and television. Her roles in The Hughleys and Hustle & Flow established her as a versatile talent in Hollywood. She is also recognized for her work in films like Scream 2 and Logan, showcasing a diverse acting range.



Little-known fact: Elise Neal was a member of the Tennessee Ballet Company before embarking on her acting career.

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#8 Actress Tamara Tunie, 67 Renowned for her commanding presence on screen and stage, American actress Tamara Tunie has captivated audiences for decades. She is best known for her long-standing roles as attorney Jessica Griffin on As the World Turns and medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Tunie is also an accomplished director and a Tony Award-winning producer.



Little-known fact: Tamara Tunie lived above her family's funeral home in Homestead, Pennsylvania, during her childhood.

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#9 Radio Host Rick Dees, 76 An American radio personality, Rick Dees is best known for his long-running, internationally syndicated radio program, The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown. He also achieved significant musical success with his chart-topping 1976 novelty hit "Disco Duck," selling millions of copies worldwide. Dees has been honored with a People's Choice Award and induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: Rick Dees was fired from a radio station for talking about his hit song "Disco Duck" on the air.