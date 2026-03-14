Who Is Tamara Tunie? Tamara Tunie is an American actress and producer celebrated for her versatile performances across stage, film, and television. She has cultivated a reputation for embodying strong, intelligent characters throughout her extensive career. Her breakout moment arrived when she became a familiar face to millions as medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on the acclaimed NBC police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Tunie’s consistent presence on the series for over two decades cemented her in the public eye.

Full Name Tamara Tunie Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Carnegie Mellon University Father James W. Tunie Mother Evelyn Hawkins Tunie Siblings James W. Tunie Jr., Terri Tunie Reed, Linda McGhee, Stacey Tunie, Michelle Lockley

Early Life and Education A close-knit family upbringing defined Tamara Tunie’s early years in Homestead, Pennsylvania, where she was the fourth of six children. Her parents, James W. Tunie and Evelyn Hawkins Tunie, managed a family-run funeral home, providing a unique backdrop to her childhood. Tunie pursued her passion for the performing arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from Carnegie Mellon University in 1981, a foundation that prepared her for a multifaceted career.

Notable Relationships Tamara Tunie has had two marriages that have been publicly documented. She was married to Greg Bouquett from 1988 to 1991. She later married jazz musician Gregory Generet in 1995, a union that lasted until their separation in 2015 and subsequent divorce in 2018.

Career Highlights Tamara Tunie has enjoyed a prolific career, highlighted by her long-running role as medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, appearing for 23 seasons. Her portrayal earned her a dedicated following and critical recognition for nearly two decades. Beyond acting, Tunie has made her mark as a Tony Award-winning producer for the Broadway musical Spring Awakening in 2007. She has also directed and produced films, including her directorial debut, See You in September. Tunie also champions various philanthropic efforts, including her role as Chair Emerita of the Board of Directors for Figure Skating in Harlem, an organization supporting young girls through education and figure skating.