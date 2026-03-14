Who Is Kevin Williamson? Kevin Meade Williamson is an American screenwriter and producer known for his sharp, meta-aware approach to horror and teen drama. His distinctive voice redefined popular genres. He broke into public consciousness with the groundbreaking slasher film Scream, a box office success that revitalized the horror genre and spawned a lasting franchise.

Full Name Kevin Meade Williamson Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity English Education East Carolina University, University of California, Los Angeles Father Ottis Wade Williamson Mother Faye Williamson

Early Life and Education Born in New Bern, North Carolina, Kevin Meade Williamson spent early years in Aransas Pass, Texas, while his father, Ottis Wade Williamson, worked as a fisherman. His mother, Faye Williamson, was a storyteller, fostering an early love for narrative. He later returned to North Carolina for high school and attended East Carolina University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts. Williamson further honed his craft by taking screenwriting classes at UCLA.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Kevin Williamson’s publicly shared life; he came out as gay in 1998. He has no publicly known children or current partners, keeping his personal relationships private outside of his coming out.

Career Highlights Kevin Meade Williamson revitalized the horror genre with the Scream franchise, writing the original 1996 film, Scream 2, and Scream 4. He also created the influential teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which debuted in 1998. His work has collectively earned hundreds of millions in ticket sales. He expanded his television footprint by creating and executive producing hit series like The Vampire Diaries and The Following, securing a dedicated fanbase for supernatural and crime thrillers. More recently, he directed Scream 7 and created the Netflix crime drama The Waterfront. Williamson collected a Saturn Award for Best Writing for Scream in 1997 and was named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year that same year.