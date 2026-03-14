Who Is Michael Caine? Michael Caine is a British actor known for his versatile roles and distinctive Cockney accent. He has enjoyed an extensive career spanning over seven decades in cinema. His breakthrough arrived with the 1966 film Alfie, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. He quickly cemented his status as an international star.

Full Name Michael Caine Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Hackney Downs Grocers’ School, Wilson’s Grammar School Father Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Mother Ellen Frances Marie Burchell Siblings Stanley Caine, David Burchell Kids Dominique Caine, Natasha Caine

Early Life and Education Born and raised in London’s Rotherhithe district, Michael Caine began life as Maurice Joseph Micklewhite in a working-class family. During World War II, he was evacuated to Norfolk, an experience that shaped his early years. His father worked as a fish market porter, and his mother was a charwoman, providing a humble but grounded upbringing. Caine attended Hackney Downs Grocers’ School and later Wilson’s Grammar School, where he developed an early interest in acting after a memorable school play.

Notable Relationships A long and enduring marriage has defined Michael Caine’s personal life, notably with his wife Shakira Baksh, whom he married in 1973 after seeing her in a coffee commercial. He was previously married to Patricia Haines from 1954 to 1962. Caine shares two daughters, Dominique Caine with Patricia Haines, and Natasha Caine with Shakira Baksh. He often emphasizes the importance of family, being a devoted father and grandfather to three grandchildren.

Career Highlights Michael Caine’s film career spans over 130 films, marked by iconic roles in British classics such as Zulu, The Ipcress File, and The Italian Job. He is one of only five male actors to earn Academy Award nominations in five different decades, showcasing remarkable longevity. His work with director Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar introduced him to new generations. These collaborations contributed significantly to his films grossing over $7.8 billion worldwide. Caine has received two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules. He also holds a BAFTA Award and three Golden Globe Awards, cementing his status as a British cultural icon.