Who Is Chris Klein? Frederick Christopher Klein is an American actor known for his amiable on-screen presence and roles in both comedies and dramas. He consistently delivers performances that blend humor with underlying sincerity, establishing himself as a recognizable talent. Klein’s breakout moment arrived with his starring role as Chris “Oz” Ostreicher in the 1999 teen comedy American Pie, which became a cultural phenomenon. His portrayal of the sensitive jock helped define a generation of teen films.

Full Name Frederick Christopher Klein Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Irish, English American Education Millard West High School, Texas Christian University Father Fred Klein Mother Terese Klein Siblings Debbie Klein, Timothy Klein Kids Frederick Easton Klein, Isla Rose Klein

Early Life and Education Born in Hinsdale, Illinois, Chris Klein moved to Omaha, Nebraska, at age 13, where he played football and acted in school productions like “West Side Story.” His early interest in performance foreshadowed his future career. While attending Millard West High School, director Alexander Payne discovered him, leading to his debut in Election. He later briefly attended Texas Christian University before pursuing acting full-time.

Notable Relationships Chris Klein married travel agent Laina Rose Thyfault on August 9, 2015, in Montana, after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2011. The couple embarked on their relationship after a three-year courtship. Klein and Thyfault share two children: a son, Frederick Easton, born in 2016, and a daughter, Isla Rose, born in 2018. Earlier in his career, Klein was famously engaged to actress Katie Holmes, with their relationship ending in 2005.

Career Highlights Chris Klein first gained widespread recognition for his role as Chris “Oz” Ostreicher in the successful American Pie film series. His performances in the franchise cemented his status as a prominent young actor. Beyond comedy, Klein showcased his range in various films, including the war drama We Were Soldiers and the dark comedy Election. More recently, he experienced a career resurgence with his main role as Orlin Dwyer / Cicada on The Flash television series and Bill Townsend on Sweet Magnolias. Throughout his career, Klein has earned nominations such as the Chicago Film Critics Association’s Most Promising Actor and a Young Hollywood Award for Superstar of Tomorrow.