Who Is Ansel Elgort? Ansel Elgort is an American actor, singer, and DJ known for his versatile performances across genres. His on-screen presence often balances youthful charm with an underlying intensity. He gained widespread recognition for his starring role as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars. This breakout film cemented his status as a prominent young Hollywood talent.

Full Name Ansel Elgort Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Previously linked to Violetta Komyshan Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Russian Jewish, Norwegian, English, German Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School Father Arthur Elgort Mother Grethe Barrett Holby Siblings Sophie Elgort, Warren Elgort

Early Life and Education Growing up in New York City, Ansel Elgort was immersed in an artistic household, with a fashion photographer father and an opera director mother. This creative environment fostered his early interests in performance. He auditioned for the School of American Ballet at age nine, studying there for five years before attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, where he further developed his acting and music skills.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance marked Ansel Elgort’s personal life with his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, whom he dated for ten years. Their relationship was often in the public eye. Elgort and Komyshan separated in 2022. He has one child, but no public details are available regarding the child’s mother or name.

Career Highlights Ansel Elgort’s career soared with his Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 2017 action-thriller Baby Driver, playing the music-obsessed getaway driver. He also captivated audiences in the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars. Beyond acting, Elgort maintains a prominent music career as a DJ and producer under the name Ansølo, releasing electronic dance music. He has played at major festivals and signed with Island/Universal Records. His diverse work includes roles in the Divergent series and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.