Who Is Billy Crystal? William Edward Crystal is an American comedian and actor, celebrated for his expressive style and sharp comedic timing. His versatile career spans stand-up, film, television, and Broadway, making him a beloved figure across generations. Crystal first captured national attention as Jodie Dallas on the ABC sitcom Soap, a groundbreaking role as one of television’s first openly gay characters. This role catapulted him into the public eye, setting the stage for a decades-long career filled with memorable performances.

Full Name William Edward Crystal Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Janice Goldfinger Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education New York University Father Jack Crystal Mother Helen Crystal Siblings Joel Crystal, Richard Crystal Kids Jennifer Crystal, Lindsay Crystal

Early Life and Education Born in New York City and initially raised in the Bronx, Billy Crystal moved to Long Beach, New York, as a toddler. His father, Jack Crystal, was a jazz promoter and record store owner, fostering an early love for performance within the family. After graduating from Long Beach High School, Crystal briefly attended Marshall University on a baseball scholarship. He later transferred to Nassau Community College before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television directing from New York University in 1970.

Notable Relationships Billy Crystal has been married to Janice Goldfinger since June 4, 1970. Their long-standing marriage is a notable part of his public life, emphasizing stability in a dynamic industry. The couple shares two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay. Crystal often speaks fondly of his family, maintaining a close bond with his children.

Career Highlights Billy Crystal’s career is marked by standout performances and significant contributions across various entertainment platforms. His iconic role as Harry Burns in the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally… earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. He further cemented his leading man status with the hit film City Slickers, which grossed $179 million worldwide. Beyond acting, Crystal became renowned for hosting the Academy Awards nine times, a role he approached with wit and charm that resonated with global audiences. He also lent his distinctive voice to the beloved character Mike Wazowski in Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise. His one-man Broadway show, 700 Sundays, won a Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event, showcasing his powerful storytelling ability and deep personal reflections.