Who Is Elise Neal? Elise Demetria Neal is an American actress and producer known for her dynamic presence in both television and film. Her career reflects a versatility that has allowed her to navigate various genres with distinct performances. Neal has consistently delivered compelling portrayals throughout her extensive career. She first gained widespread recognition with her role as Yvonne Hughley in the popular sitcom The Hughleys. This performance earned her two NAACP Image Award nominations, solidifying her place as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Full Name Elise Demetria Neal Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of the Arts Father Construction worker Mother Arletha Neal

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Elise Neal’s artistic journey began with early training in ballet and cheerleading. Her mother, Arletha Neal, encouraged her passion for the performing arts from a young age. Neal attended Lakeview Elementary and later graduated from Overton High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. She further honed her craft at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where she studied for two years before moving to New York City. This pivotal relocation led to roles in musical theater and international touring companies, eventually paving her way to Los Angeles and a successful acting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elise Neal’s personal life, including a previous engagement to film director F. Gary Gray. She was also linked to rapper 50 Cent, attracting media attention at various points in her career. Neal maintains a private stance regarding the intricacies of her relationships. Neal has no publicly confirmed children. She remains focused on her professional endeavors, with no current long-term partner publicly disclosed.

Career Highlights Elise Neal has built a robust career in acting, with significant roles across film and television. Her portrayal of Yvonne Hughley in The Hughleys earned her two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She also notably appeared in films such as Rosewood and Scream 2, showcasing her range in both drama and horror. Her powerful performance as Yevette in the critically acclaimed film Hustle & Flow garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Beyond acting, Neal has expanded into producing, developing various multimedia projects including a reality show for her R&B group “Assorted Flavors” and a fitness brand.